NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Top of the Rockies Instructional Baseball Camps are returning. Camps available for 6-14-year-olds at the Grace Center this Monday through Thursday and in Simla June 10-12. Additional camps may be added in June. Cost ranges from $80-$100. For more information contact Coach Percy at bfperfcy@g.com or 719-510-2497 or visit topoftherockies.com
Basketball
• St. Mary’s will host a basketball camp June 17-19 from 4-6 p.m. for boys grades 3-8. The camp will take place at the high school gym. Cost is $60. Contact Coach Vaz at 5vazcolo@msn.com with the camper’s name, grade entering in the fall, and parents contact information for more details.
• The UCCS men’s basketball coaching staff and players will be hosting a summer day camp this Monday through Thursday. The camp is open to youth ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $345. For more information contact camp director Josh Thies at mrjoshthies@gmail.com
• The first Derrick White basketball camp will run June 24-27 at the Parker Fieldhouse in Parker. The camp is open to boys and girls 6-17. For additional information call Mason at 303-921-5302 or register at www.parkerrec.com.
• Vista Ridge High School will host a basketball school for students in grades 3-8, June 10-14. For more information call coach Joe Hites at 719-494-2983 or visit vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• Palmer is looking for a JV boys’ tennis coach for the fall. Interested parties send letter of interest and resume to christina.miner@d11.org
• Mitchell is looking for girls’ tennis coach and a head girls’ soccer coach both for the 2019-2020 school year. Interested parties send resume to both alfred.everett@d11.org and danielle.oberosler@d11.org
• Coronado is looking for an assistant football coach. Interested parties send resume to jimmy.porter@d11.org
• Mesa Ridge is searching for sub-varsity assistant coach positions for girls’ basketball. Interested parties email D.J. Latino at latinod@wsd3.org by Wednesday.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties Contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Widefield is looking for a head girls’ volleyball and head girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties, send a letter of interest and resume to Shelli Miles at miless@wsd3.org.
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing is hosting summer classes for children and adults at the Chinook Trail Elementary School Gym. For more information visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Football
• Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a youth football camp for 3rd–8th-graders at Harrison High School led by Al Melo on June 12-14. Go to socofca.org/camps or contact TDorman@fca.org for more information.
Golf
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for nine or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. Play is through Oct. 8.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (with an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of four players and a maximum eight players per time slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Tennis
• Registration is underway for junior tennis camps for boys and girls ages 8-16. All levels welcome. Sessions offered through August. For more information call camp director Hans Carlson at 719-213-7625 or visit cospringstennis.com/summer.
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a youth volleyball camp at Palmer High School led by UCCS coach Chrissy Elder June 12-14. Go to socofca.org/camps or contact TDorman@fca.org for more info.
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try out a day. For more information call Michael at 303-9616-4847.
Honor Roll
Golf
• During Valley Hi 9’s league play, Olivia Trujillo shot a hole-in-one on the par-3 2nd hole (109 yards), using a 5-wood. Witnessed by Susan Crawford and Coleen Stone.