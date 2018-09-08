NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• A new 12U baseball team is starting for the spring 2019 season. The team is Mulisha Baseball. Contact Jake O’Connell for details at 719-494-7404.
• For more information on Colorado Springs Fall Baseball, visit coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or call Mark Telander at 719-244-1518.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge basketball is hosting the seventh annual Fall Shooting Academy in September and the Winter Basketball Academy from January through March. Students in grades 3-8 are welcome. For more information go to vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• Mitchell is seeking a girls’ swim coach and head and JV cheer coaches. Interested parties should submit cover letter and résumé to cindy.felix@d11.org{/div}
• Mitchell is looking for volleyball coaches for all levels. Season begins Monday. Interested parties send résumé to alfred.everett@d11.org.
• Mesa Ridge is seeking an assistant football coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for girls’ and boys’ basketball, volleyball, wrestling and baseball. Apply online at tcatitans.org. Junior high coaches also wanted, email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Mesa Ridge is looking for an assistant cheer coach and a head girls’ soccer coach. Interested parties email latinod@wsd3.org
• Palmer is looking for a JV boys’ soccer coach and a head girls’ tennis coach. Interested parties send resume to christina.miner@d11.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a head track coach, head girls’ swimming coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a boys’ C-squad soccer coach. Interested parties contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org.
Fencing
• Registration is open for fall fencing classes. Classes are available for kids and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com for details.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• To be trained as a youth softball or baseball umpire in the summer contact ballref@comcast.net.
Soccer
• Mighty Kicks accepts registration for introductory classes. The eight-week program costs $80 and meets once a week at Soccer Haus, 4845 List Drive. For information or to register call 439-9379 or email Thomas.Mightykicks@gmail.com.
• Pride Soccer is accepting late registrations for the fall recreational league for players in the age groups of U4-U14. Games run through Oct. 27. Register at pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 719-597-6700, extension 207, for more details.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Mason Robinson had a 767 series, Mike Starke 758, Dana Ausec 698, Laura Cuhrs 670 and Tish Johnson 660 at King Pin Lanes.