NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
Coaches
• Mitchell is seeking a girls’ swim coach and head and JV cheer coaches. Interested parties should submit cover letter and résumé to cindy.felix@d11.org
• Mitchell is looking for volleyball coaches for all levels. Interested parties send résumé to alfred.everett@d11.org.
• Mesa Ridge is seeking an assistant football coach, assistant cheer coach and a head girls’ soccer coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Palmer is looking for a strength and conditioning coach for after-school programs, a head baseball coach, an assistant girls’ soccer coach and a head girls’ tennis coach. Interested parties send resume to christina.miner@d11.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a head track coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a boys’ C-squad soccer coach. Interested parties contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org.
• Coronado baseball is looking for sub-varsity coaches. Please have previous playing experience beyond HS and a team-first mindset. Qualified candidates email resume to coach Trevor Stewart at trevor.stewart@d11.org.
• Pine Creek is searching for a dive coach for the upcoming girls’ and boys’ seasons. Interested parties send a letter of interest and résumé to Eric Hulen at eric.hulen@asd20.org.
Fencing
• Registration is open for fall fencing classes. Classes are available for kids and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 North Weber. Two courts will be available from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. The Arena will host a pickleball open house Nov. 17 from 5-9 p.m. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Soccer
• Mighty Kicks accepts registration for introductory classes. The eight-week program costs $80 and meets once a week at Soccer Haus, 4845 List Drive. For information or to register call 439-9379 or email Thomas.Mightykicks@gmail.com.
Track and Field
• Colorado Springs Striders Track & Field begins 2019 indoor track season with a parent/athlete information meeting Sunday at the Colorado Springs Police Falcon Division Station from 2-4 p.m. For more information visit csstriders.com or call 719-495-1977.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors Volleyball club is forming 12 development teams for ages 11-15. Limited space and season begins in mid-November and ends in early March. Sign up at coloradojuniors.org or call 719-466-7494.
Colorado Juniors is offering beach volleyball training, starting Nov. 5 on weeknights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Call 719-6661-4461 for more info.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Chris Rigney bowled a 300 game, Brad Moyer 300, Robert Hermann 300. Patrick Dill bowled a 757 series and Yu-Chih Mitchell 657 at King Pin Lanes.