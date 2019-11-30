NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• The Arena is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 4. The Arena owner, Doug Goldberg, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Registration is underway. Visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 1-866-622-4487. Enter code — NEWS20 — during checkout to apply the discount.
Basketball
• Hall of Fame coach Dan McKiernan will host a new “Hall of Fame” Basketball Camp Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 28 at Colorado Springs Christian School for boys and girls grades 3-8. Cost is $60 at the door, team registration drops the price to $45. Only 60 campers. All campers get a ball, T-shirt, grade card and certificate of participation. Register at mckied1@comcast.net.
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• St. Mary’s has an opening for head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for boys’ lacrosse. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a T-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced ongoing classes and competitive lessons are offered. Tastings, scout experience fencing sessions, after school programs and corporate sessions are also available. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com for information.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (that has an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily by advance reservation only. It is $20 an hour with a minimum 2-hour rental and maximum nine players per time slot. Reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team registration is open for ages 6-18. Practices held at Liberty High School. Visit rockymountainrapids.org for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering development club teams. Kids 11-15 years old welcome. Season runs December to early March. Visit www.coloradojuniors.org
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.