Baseball
• The Arena is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 4. The Arena owner, Doug Goldberg, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through November. Visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 1-866-622-4487. Enter code — NEWS20 — during checkout to apply the discount.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Liberty is seeking coaches for the following: head girls golf, assistant wrestling, assistant swim, assistant baseball, and assistant girls tennis. Interested parties send resume to michael.sibley@asd20.org
• Pine Creek is searching for an assistant boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties contact eric.hulen@asd20.org
• St. Mary’s has an opening for head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for boys’ lacrosse. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Officiating
• New high school softball umpiring classes have begun for this fall season. Interested parties contact Kenny Ranking at sfcrankin@live.com or Kevin Porter at kdporter50@gmail.com.
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (that has an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily by advance reservation only. It is $20 an hour with a minimum 2-hour rental and maximum nine players per time slot. Reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team registration is open for ages 6-18. Practices held at Liberty High School. Visit rockymountainrapids.org for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering development club teams. Kids 11-15 years old welcome. Season runs from December to early March. Visit www.coloradojuniors.org
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Richard Molet bowled a 789 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores were Ron Moore 750, Tish Johnson 729 and Lisa Nielsen 715.