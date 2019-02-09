NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.

Baseball

• A new 12U baseball team is starting for the spring 2019 season. The team is Mulisha Baseball. Contact Jake O’Connell for details at 719-494-7404.

• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.

• The Arena Baseball has limited roster spots available on its U12, U13 and U14 spring/summer teams. Arena Baseball is seeking a qualified coach for its U13 spring/summer team. Call Trevor at 719-428-5466 for more information.

• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball will be accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2019 summer baseball season from March 1 to May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex on April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.

• West El Paso Baseball will be accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2019 summer baseball season from March 1 to May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex on April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.

• D-BAT is hosting live batting practice Tuesdays in February from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per hour. Also, D-BAT is hosting 1,000 Ground Ball Club from 6 to 7 p.m. at $15 per hour. Saturday D-BAT hosts a practice with the pros camp from 8 a.m. to noon for players 13 and under and for players 14 and over from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $100.

Basketball

• Vista Ridge basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy through March. Students in grades 3-8 are welcome. For more information go to vistaridgebasketball.org.

Coaches

• Mitchell is seeking a defensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and an offensive and/or defensive line coach for football. Interested parties send résumé to alfred.everett@d11.org.

• Mesa Ridge is seeking an assistant football coach, assistant cheer coach and a head girls’ soccer coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org.

• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.

• Woodland Park is in need of a head track coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org

• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.

• Coronado baseball is looking for sub-varsity coaches. Please have previous playing experience beyond HS and a team-first mindset. Qualified candidates email resume to coach Trevor Stewart at trevor.stewart@d11.org.

• Doherty is looking for a head cheer coach for the 2019-2020 school year. Interested parties email letter of interest and résumé to stephanie.leasure@d11.org.

Fencing

• Front Range Fencing Club is hosting a summer fencing camp. Registration deadline is May 1. To register go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com/summer-camp. For more information email frontrangefencingclub@comcast.net

Officiating

• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.

• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.

• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.

Pickleball

• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 North Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.

Soccer

• Pride Soccer is registering for the spring recreational season. Games run March 30 through May 11. To register go to www.pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 719-597-6700 ext. 207 or pwasson@pridesoccer.com

Volleyball

• Colorado Juniors Volleyball club is forming 12 development teams for ages 11-15. Limited space and season ends in early March. Sign up at coloradojuniors.org or call 719-466-7494.

• Colorado Juniors is offering beach volleyball training weeknights 6:30-8:30. Call 719-661-4461 for more info.

HONOR ROLL

Bowling

• Rob Moffitt bowled a 784 series at King Pin Lanes. Other high scores are Johnny Wilson 770, Bill Hengsteler 768, Melvin Bundey 766, Steve Anderson 769, Brad Decker 750 and Melenie Berkey 709.

