NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• D-BAT is offering a number of daily and special services in September. For information and prices call 719-627-3228.
• Catamounts Baseball Club is looking for 12U players. For more information email catamountbaseballcs@gmail.com
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the eighth annual Fall Shooting Academy in September and the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Liberty is seeking coaches for the following: a head girls golf, assistant wrestling, assistant swim, assistant baseball, and assistant girls tennis. Interested parties send resume to michael.sibley@asd20.org
• Pine Creek is searching for an assistant boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties contact eric.hulen@asd20.org
• St. Mary’s has openings for a head boys’ lacrosse coach and a head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for the boys’ lacrosse program. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or head coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Hockey
• Pikes Peak Catamounts Hockey is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Registration is open to all age groups. Please visit the website www.ppc.hockey for more information and to register.
Officiating
• New high school softball umpiring classes have begun for this coming fall season. Interested parties contact Kenny Ranking at sfcrankin@live.com or Kevin Porter at kdporter50@gmail.com.
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (with an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of four players and a maximum eight per slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Rugby
• Colorado Springs Grizzlies Rugby Club is looking for players for its fall seasons. The Grizzlies have two teams in the Rocky Mountain League. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Practice is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Flanagan Park, and games are underway. Contact coach Dave Walsh at 719-331-4410 or email davewalsh1979@gmail.com for more information.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team registration is open for ages 6-18. Practices held at Liberty High School. Visit rockymountainrapids.org for more information.
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering development club teams. Season runs from December to early March. Call Kevin at 719-466-7494 to register and for more info.
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Shawn Steinmetz bowled a 782 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Johnathan Maestas 781, Tim Ausec 778, Dwayne Watkins 772, Justin McIntyre, 767, Garey Mann 763, Mike Almeida and Alison Raines 754, Andreas Bochnak 753 and Tish Johnson 716.