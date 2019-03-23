NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• A new 12U baseball team is starting for the spring 2019 season. The team is Mulisha Baseball. Contact Jake O’Connell for details at 719-494-7404.
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest-running Pitching Machine League in Colorado Springs, is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.
• D-BAT is offering multiple programs for the month of March: live batting practice from 6-7 p.m. $10, Tuesdays in March. 1,000 ground ball club 6-7 p.m. $15, Thursdays in March. Strength training ages 8-12 Tuesdays in March 7-8 p.m. $15. Strength training 13 and above Wednesdays in March 7-8 p.m. $15. Speed and agility ages 8-12 Thursdays in March 7-8 p.m. $15. Speed and agility 13 and above Fridays 7-8 p.m. $15. D-BAT is hosting spring break daily camps 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, Monday through Friday, at $40 per day. Monday All Aspects — hitting, fielding and throwing; Tuesday Hitting Day; Wednesday Pitching and Catching; Thursday Infield Play; Friday All Aspects — hitting, fielding and throwing.
Basketball
• Four-time Hall of Fame coach Dan McKiernan will direct a new Hall of Fame Basketball camp Tuesday through Friday at Colorado Springs Christian 9 a.m.-noon. The camp is for girls and boys grades 3-8 and costs $60 at the door. Team registration drops price to $45. Register at http://bit.ly/hofspringcamp. If you have trouble registering call coach McKiernan at 719-471-3139
• A 32-and-over, 3-on-3 men’s basketball league is seeking teams for a five-week season beginning late March or early April. Games will take place Wednesday evenings at Hillside Community Center. Interested parties contact Gary at 208-819-5409.
• Vista Ridge basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy through March. Students in grades 3-8 are welcome. For more information go to vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• Mesa Ridge is seeking a head girls basketball coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org no later than Friday March 29.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Coronado baseball is looking for sub-varsity coaches. Please have previous playing experience beyond HS and a team-first mindset. Qualified candidates email resume to coach Trevor Stewart at trevor.stewart@d11.org.
• Liberty is looking for a JV girls tennis coach for this spring. Interested parties contact Mike Sibley at michael.sibley@asd20.org.
Curling
• The Denver Curling Club will host the U.S. National Mixed Curling Championship at the Denver Curling Center. The Championship takes Sunday through Saturday.
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club is hosting a summer fencing camp and classes for children, teens and adults. Registration deadline is May 1. To register go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com/summer-camp. For more information email frontrangefencingclub@comcast.net
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 North Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion. $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Soccer
• Pride Soccer is registering for the spring recreational season. Games run Saturday mARCH 30 through May 11. To register go to www.pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 719-597-6700 ext. 207 or pwasson@pridesoccer.com
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Rise Volleyball is a program for beginner volleyball players that serves between YMCA volleyball to club developmental. Girls in the third and fourth grades are encouraged to join Tuesdays, April 16 to May 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Elementary. Cost is $110. Fourteen spots available. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more details. Deadline is April 2.
• Colorado Juniors is offering beach volleyball training weeknights 6:30-8:30. Call 719-661-4461 for more info.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Mike Starke bowled a 300 game and 804 and 752 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Steve Anderson who bowled a 300 game and a 794 series, Dennis Brown 300 and 753, Max Rodriguez 300, Doug Sabo 809 and 775, Robbie Marion 809, Matt Karnes 807, Duane Starke 782, Greg Steniker 750 and Linda Fisher 735.
Hockey
• The Colorado Amateur Hockey Association (Colorado Springs Tigers) 14U AA team won the state championship and qualified for the USA Hockey Youth Nationals.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors earned two bids to the national championships. Local players include: Kaitlyn Cid, Faith Horton, Riley Putnicki, Abby Wolverton, Taylor Buckley, Charlie Tidwell, Grace Wilkinson, Emily Ellis and Paige Petty for 18s and Riley Simpson for 16s.