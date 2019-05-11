NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest-running Pitching Machine League in Colorado Springs, is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.
• D-BAT is offering various baseball and softball events in the end of May:
Tuesdays in May Live Batting Practice 7-8 p.m. $10
Monday — Specialty Infield Play (1st and 3rd base) 6-7 p.m. $20
Saturday — T-Ball with Paul 10 -11:30 a.m. $25
May 20 — Specialty Infield Play (middle infield) 6-7 p.m. $20
May 21 — Softball Catching with Madison 6-7 p.m. $20
May 23 — Baseball Hitting with Cole (ages 6-12) and Paul (ages 12 and up) 6-7 p.m. $20
May 27 — Memorial Day Baseball Camp All Aspects, Ages 6-12 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $40
May 27 — Memorial Day Softball Camp All Aspects, Ages 6-12 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $40
• The Catamounts, a new 9U baseball team, is starting this summer. For more information contact Mark at leasuremark@yahoo.com or Ben at coachbenny84@yahoo.com
• Top of the Rockies Instructional Baseball Camps are returning. Camps available for 6-14-year-olds at the Grace Center June 3-6 and in Simla June 10-12. Additional camps may be added in June. Cost ranges from $80-$100. For more information contact Coach Percy at bfperfcy@g.com or 719-510-2497 or visit topoftherockies.com
Basketball
• The UCCS men’s basketball coaching staff and players will be hosting a summer day camp from June 3-6. The camp is open to youth ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $345. For more information contact camp director Josh Thies at mrjoshthies@gmail.com
• The first Derrick White basketball camp will run June 24-27 at the Parker Fieldhouse in Parker. The camp is open to boys and girls 6-17. For additional information call Mason at 303-921-5302 or register at www.parkerrec.com.
• Vista Ridge High School will host a basketball school for students in grades 3-8, June 10-14. For more information call coach Joe Hites at 719-494-2983 or visit vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• Mitchell is looking for a varsity boys’ soccer coach and a varsity girls’ softball coach. Interested parties send resume to both alfred.everett@d11.org and danielle.oberosler@d11.org
• Mesa Ridge is searching for sub-varsity assistant coach positions for girls’ basketball. Interested parties email D.J. Latino at latinod@wsd3.org by Wednesday.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties Contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Liberty is looking for a C-team volleyball coach, a JV girls’ tennis coach and a head ice hockey coach. Interested parties contact Mike Sibley at michael.sibley@asd20.org with a letter of interest and a current resume.
• Widefield is looking for a head girls’ volleyball and head girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties, send a letter of interest and resume to Shelli Miles at miless@wsd3.org.
Golf
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for 9 or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. Play is through Oct. 8.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One Indoor Court (that has an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of 4 players and a maximum 8 players per time slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Tennis
• Registration is underway for junior tennis camps for boys and girls ages 8-16. All levels welcome. Eight sessions offered May-August. First camp is May 28. For more information call camp director Hans Carlson at 719-213-7625 or visit cospringstennis.com/summer.
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday form 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or just try out a day. For more information call Michael at 303-9616-4847.
HONOR ROLL
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors volleyball club qualifies three more teams for USA junior nationals. U16 local players: Natalia Lambos, Elaina Della Rossa, Rylie Anderson and Cece Johnson. U17: Lyla Hollis. Local 13: Jayla Higgs, Gabi Liles, Chloe Elarton, Delaney Gish, Carsyn Cormaney and Amanda Stevens.