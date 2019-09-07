Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.