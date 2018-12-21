NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• A new 12U baseball team is starting for the spring 2019 season. The team is Mulisha Baseball. Contact Jake O’Connell for details at 719-494-7404.
• The Arena is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5. Classes are available for players in grades K-12. Sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Registration is underway and space is limited. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• The Arena Baseball has limited roster spots available on its U11, U12, U13 and U14 spring/summer baseball teams. Call Trevor at 719-428-5466 for more information.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy from January through March. Students in grades 3-8 are welcome. For more information go to vistaridgebasketball.org.
• Dan McKiernan will direct a New “Hall of Fame” Basketball Camp Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at CSCS from 9 a.m. to noon. Boys and girls grades 3-8 welcome. Cost is $50 at the door. Interested parties contact Dan McKiernan at 719-471-3139 or via email at mckied1@comcast.net.
Coaches
• Mitchell is seeking a girls’ swim coach and head and JV cheer coaches. Interested parties should submit cover letter and résumé to cindy.felix@d11.org
• Mitchell is looking for volleyball coaches for all levels. Interested parties send résumé to alfred.everett@d11.org.
• Mesa Ridge is seeking an assistant football coach, assistant cheer coach and a head girls’ soccer coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a head track coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a boys’ C-squad soccer coach. Interested parties contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org.
• Coronado baseball is looking for sub-varsity coaches. Please have previous playing experience beyond HS and a team-first mindset. Qualified candidates email resume to coach Trevor Stewart at trevor.stewart@d11.org.
• Pine Creek is searching for a diving coach for the upcoming girls’ and boys’ seasons. Interested parties send a letter of interest and résumé to Eric Hulen at eric.hulen@asd20.org.
• Palmer is searching for a JV girls’ soccer coach, a head girls’ tennis coach and JV and C team baseball coaches. Interested parties send a letter of interest and résumé to christina.miner@d11.org.
Fencing
• Winter and spring class registration is available for kids and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Look for holiday specials. Go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 North Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors Volleyball club is forming 12 development teams for ages 11-15. Limited space and season ends in early March. Sign up at coloradojuniors.org or call 719-466-7494.
• Colorado Juniors is offering beach volleyball training weeknights 6:30-8:30. Call 719-661-4461 for more info.
• Colorado Juniors has holiday beach tournaments. Friday: 16 and older and 15 and under. Saturday: sibling doubles. Sunday (Dec. 30): Parent/daughter. Register at www.coloradojuniors.org or call 719-661-4491.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Patrick Buck bowled a 300 game at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores are Rickie Banister 797 series, Ryan Koch 782, Dennis Brown 768 and Lauri Cohrs 752.