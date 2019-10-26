NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Liberty is seeking coaches for the following: head girls golf, assistant wrestling, assistant swim, assistant baseball, and assistant girls tennis. Interested parties send resume to michael.sibley@asd20.org
• Pine Creek is searching for an assistant boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties contact eric.hulen@asd20.org
• St. Mary’s has an opening for head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for boys’ lacrosse. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or head coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Officiating
• New high school softball umpiring classes have begun for this fall season. Interested parties contact Kenny Ranking at sfcrankin@live.com or Kevin Porter at kdporter50@gmail.com.
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One Indoor Court (that has an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily (Sunday through Saturday) by advance reservation only. It is $20 an hour with a minimum 2-hour rental and maximum nine players per time slot. Reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team registration is open for ages 6-18. Practices held at Liberty High School. Visit rockymountainrapids.org for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering development club teams. Season runs from December to early March. Call Kevin at 719-466-7494 to register and for more info.
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Justin McIntyre bowled a 300 game and a 764 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Gregg Sloniker 787, Brian Vette 773, Mike Cook 756, Gary Mann 754 and Lauri Cohrs 710.
Pingpong
• Scott Preiss, a national table tennis coach and trainer and member of the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame from Manitou Springs, captured the gold medal with his friend and doubles partner Santos Shih of New Jersey in the men’s 60 and over event at the International Table Tennis Tour Championships held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.