Baseball
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 Saturday and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest-running Pitching Machine League in Colorado Springs, is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 Saturday and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.
• D-BAT is offering various baseball and softball events through the end of the month:
Wednesday 6:30-8 p.m. Baseball Pitching Clinic $25
Wednesday 6:30-8 p.m. Softball Power Hitting Clinic $20
Saturday 9-10 a.m. Born to Play Baseball Fundamentals (ages 3-6) $15
April 28 1-2:30 p.m. Baseball Bat Speed Clinic $20
April 28 1-2:30 p.m. Softball Bat Speed Clinic $20
• Air Academy is going to honor its 1989 state champion baseball team May 9 at 3:30 at the Air Academy baseball field. Call Coach Fanning at 719-599-3565 for more information.
Basketball
• The first Derrick White basketball camp will run June 24-27 at the Parker Fieldhouse in Parker. Cost is $180 for registrations before May. The camp is open to boys and girls 6-17. For additional information call Mason at 303-921-5302 or register at www.parkerrec.com.
• Vista Ridge High School will host a basketball school for students in grades 3-8, June 10-14. For more information call coach Joe Hites at 719-494-2983 or visit vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties Contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Coronado is looking for a C-team volleyball coach and a head cheer coach. Interested parties send letter for interest and resume to jimmy.porter@d11.org.
• Liberty is looking for a JV girls tennis coach, head and JV cheer coaches, and JV and C team volleyball coaches. Interested parties contact Mike Sibley at michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Pine Creek is searching for a head boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties send résumé to Eric Hulen at eric.hulen@asd20.org.
• Widefield is looking for a head girls’ volleyball and head girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties, send a letter of interest and resume to Shelli Miles at miless@wsd3.org.
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club is hosting a summer fencing camp and classes for children, teens and adults.
Registration deadline is May 1. To register go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com/summer-camp. For more information email frontrangefencingclub@comcast.net
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors is offering volleyball training in April at their indoor beach facility. Call 661-4491 for more information.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Dennis Brown bowled an 805 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Mike Cunningham 758.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors U14 and U13 qualified in the highest division for the USA junior national volleyball championships. Local players are: Avah Armour, Claire Johnson, Amelia Nott and Sydney Roshek.