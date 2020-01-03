NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball will be accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2020 summer season March 1 to May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Park is May 2 and 9 from 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 9-18 are welcome. For additional information visit the website at www.coloradospringssummerbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 and Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171. Or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest running pitching machine league in Colorado Springs, will be accepting On-line and Mail-in registrations for the 2020 summer baseball season starting on March 1 to May 20. Walking registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Park on May 2 and May 9 from 9 a.m.-noon. No boundaries, ages 6-8. For additional information visit our website at www.westelpasobaseball.com or contact Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171 or westelpasobaseball@comcast.net. Se habla Espanol.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Mitchell is searching for a head varsity football coach. Interested parties email Al Everett at alfred.everett@d11.org with a resume and cover letter.
• Colorado College is accepting inquiries for a paid track and field coach to work with female 800/1,500 runners part-time for the 2020 track season. This coaching position consists of working with the athletes from late January to mid-May, 2-3 times a week from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and includes some Saturday track meets. If interested, submit a resume to coach Ted Castaneda at tcastaneda@coloradocollege.edu or contact him at 719-389-6483. Interviews will start in early January until the position is filled.
• Liberty is looking to fill the following positions: head girls’ golf coach, head boys’ golf coach, head softball and a head volleyball coach. Interested parties send resume to michael.sibley@asd20.org
• Doherty is looking for two junior varsity football coaches and two freshman football coaches.
• St. Mary’s has an opening for head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for boys’ lacrosse. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a T-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced ongoing classes and competitive lessons are offered. Tastings, scout experience fencing sessions, after school programs and corporate sessions are also available. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com for information.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (that has an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym floor surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily by advance reservation only. It is $20 an hour with a minimum 2-hour rental and maximum nine players per time slot. Reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team registration is open for ages 6-18. Practices held at Liberty High School. Visit rockymountainrapids.org for more information.
Volleyball
• Rise Volleyball is offering sessions for players between YMCA volleyball and club developmental for the spring season. Sessions will be Tuesdays in April and in May through May 19. Sessions will take place at Prairie Hills Elementary. Girls in grades 3-6 are welcome. Cost is $110.
Early bird sign-up for $100 is available through Feb. 10. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com to register or for more information. Registration deadline is March 16.
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering development club teams. Kids 11-15 years old welcome. Season runs December to early March. Visit www.coloradojuniors.org.