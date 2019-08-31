NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• D-BAT is offering a number of services for the month of September:
Monday Baseball/Softball Labor Day Camp.....9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $45
Tuesday in September Live BP .....6 to 7 p.m. $10
Wednesdays in September/ Oct. 2, 9.....Developmental hitting using Blast Motion, Powercore 360 & Trax with Pat.....6 to 7:30 p.m. $150
Thursdays in September .....From Classroom to Field with Pat: Learn the movements of 9 players on most situations, very player moving on all plays 6 to 7:45 p.m. $100
Sept. 8 & 29....Catching with Hit Trax: fundamentals of catching and metrics for release and pop time and velocity of throws....1 to 2:30 p.m. $30
Sept. 8 & 22...Softball Infield with Gabi: learn the basics of playing the infield, Ages 6-12.....1 to 2:30 p.m. $50
Mondays in September (After Labor Day)...Advanced Hitting with Ryan: discover body sequencing, proper bat plane and more. High School players ONLY....6:30 — 8 p.m. $75
Mondays in September (After Labor Day).... Fundamental Hitting with Austin: feel the basics of hitting while using your lower half. Ages 13 & under....6 to 7:30 p.m. $75
Sept. 14 & 22.....Softball Catching with Brier: focus on framing, blocking, throwing.... 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14; 1 — 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 $25
• Catamounts Baseball Club is looking for 12U players. For more information email catamountbaseballcs@gmail.com
• Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2019 fall baseball season. Registration lasts until Tuesday. Everyone is welcome ages 7-18. Visit www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the eighth annual Fall Shooting Academy in September and the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Coronado is searching for a head boys’ swim coach, a boys’ diving coach, an assistant girls’ swim coach and a girls’ diving coach. Interested parties send cover letter and resume to jimmy.porter@d11.org
• Liberty is seeking a head coach for the boys’ and girls’ swimming teams. Interested parties, send a resume and cover letter to michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Palmer High School is looking for a baseball assistant coach. Interested parties please send letter of interest and resume to christina.miner@d11.org.
• Doherty is searching for a C team baseball coach and a boys’ volleyball head coach. Interested parties send letter of interest and resume to stephanie.leasure@d11.org
• Thomas Maclaren School is looking for a JV boys’ soccer coach for the fall season. Interested parties contact jMuehlbauer@maclarenschool.org
• Pine Creek is searching for an assistant boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties contact eric.hulen@asd20.org
• The Thomas Maclaren School is looking for a middle school cross country coach for this fall season. Interested parties contact Joe Muehlbauer at Jmuehlbauer@maclarenschool.org
• St. Mary’s has openings for a head boys’ lacrosse coach and a head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for the boys’ lacrosse program. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or head coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Golf
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for nine or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. Play is through Oct. 8.
Hockey
• Pikes Peak Catamounts Hockey is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Registration is open to all age groups. Please visit the website www.ppc.hockey for more information and to register.
Officiating
• New high school softball umpiring classes have begun for this coming fall season. Interested parties contact Kenny Ranking at sfcrankin@live.com or Kevin Porter at kdporter50@gmail.com.
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (with an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of four players and a maximum eight per slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Rugby
• Colorado Springs Grizzlies Rugby Club is looking for players for its fall seasons. The Grizzlies have two teams in the Rocky Mountain League. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Practice is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Flanagan Park, and games are underway. Contact coach Dave Walsh at 719-331-4410 or email davewalsh1979@gmail.com for more information.
Soccer
• Pride Soccer is taking registrations for its Fall Recreational League. Games begin Saturday and run through Oct. 26. Register online at www.pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 597-6700 x 207 or pwasson@pridesoccer.com for any additional information.
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado juniors volleyball is offering registration for their 12 week development program, ages 12-15. Program begins in December. www.coloradojuniors.org for registration. Call 719-466-7494 for more info.
• Rise Volleyball holds a program between YMCA volleyball and club developmental. Rise is accepting registration for its fall session, which will run Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 21. For girls in grades 3-4 sessions run 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. for girls grades 5-6. Cost is $110. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com. Registration deadline is Monday.
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day.
For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.