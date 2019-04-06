NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• A new 12U baseball team is starting for the spring 2019 season. The team is Mulisha Baseball. Contact Jake O’Connell for details at 719-494-7404.
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest-running Pitching Machine League in Colorado Springs, is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is April 27 and May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge High School will host a basketball school for students in grades 3-8, June 10-14. For more information call coach Joe Hites at 719-494-2983 or visit vistaridgebasketball.org.
• A 32-and-over, 3-on-3 men’s basketball league is seeking teams for a five-week season beginning early April. Games will take place Wednesday evenings at Hillside Community Center. Interested parties contact Gary at 208-819-5409.
Coaches
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Palmer is looking for a JV boys’ soccer coach and a head cheer coach. Interested parties send résumé to christina.miner@d11.org.
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Coronado baseball is looking for sub-varsity coaches. Please have previous playing experience beyond HS and a team-first mindset. Qualified candidates email resume to coach Trevor Stewart at trevor.stewart@d11.org.
• Liberty is looking for a JV girls tennis coach, head and JV cheer coaches, and JV and C team volleyball coaches. Interested parties contact Mike Sibley at michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Peyton needs a girls’ varsity basketball coach. Contact Nathan Trice at 719-749-0417, or email nathantrice@peyton.k12.co.us.
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club is hosting a summer fencing camp and classes for children, teens and adults. Registration deadline is May 1. To register go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com/summer-camp. For more information email frontrangefencingclub@comcast.net
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 North Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion. $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Soccer
• Pride Soccer is registering for the spring recreational season. Games run through May 11. To register go to www.pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 719-597-6700 ext. 207 or pwasson@pridesoccer.com
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors is offering volleyball training in April at their indoor beach facility. Call 661-4491 for more information.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Shane Hayden bowled a 774 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Shawn Field 769, Tom Frezza 768, Lineal Floyd 753, Lauri Cohrs 711 and Tish Johnson 710.
Golf
• Colorado Springs’ Grady Ortiz competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship as a finalist at Augusta. The competition will be on the Golf Channel on Sunday.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors U13 team secured the No. 1 seed in the region by sweeping the competition last week. Local player is Avah Armour. Next U13 secured the No. 5 seed. Local players are Delaney Gish, Chloe Elarton, Gabby Liles, Carson Cormaney, Jayla Higgs and Alison Calderon.