A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting death east of Colorado Springs Airport, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office reported. Less than two years ago, police investigated a fatal shooting at the same house.
Daniel Gray, 40, was booked and is being held in El Paso County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said in a statement. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3900 block of Shining Star Drive. At the scene, authorities found a man suffering fatal gunshot wounds. His name has not yet been released.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, crime tape still draped across a wooden fence behind the two-story house at 3903 Shining Drive where neighbors said they saw police investigate hours earlier.
Joe Gapinski, who lives behind the house on Breaking Dawn Street, said he came home around 5 p.m. Wednesday and saw multiple police cars. He said he didn’t know who lived in the house, but remembered the shooting that happened there in September 2017.
“It’s usually a very quiet neighborhood,” Joe Gapinski said. That’s why he said he initially didn’t think the gunshots were coming from behind his house around midnight two years ago. At the time, he said was watching a police drama and thought the noise was coming from the T.V. His wife, Misuk said she was sleeping but woke up to a loud sound and thought it was fireworks.
“These are the only two incidents I’ve heard of since we’ve lived here,” Joe Gapinski said, who has lived in the neighborhood for 21 years.
Bruce Punday, who lives one block from where the shooting occurred, said he felt “very safe” despite the pair of shootings. He said he often checks NextDoor, a site where neighbors post safety concerns, and reads about occasional car break-ins or reports of suspicious people walking in the neighborhood. Wednesday's violence was not typical for the area, where he's lived since 2004, he said.
Despite what neighbors called a quiet neighborhood, it was its second homicide in 23 months. On Sept. 5 2017, police investigated the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jack Cole at the same house, which is owned by Gray's parents, according to the county assessor's office.
According to El Paso County Jail records, Gray has not been jailed prior to Thursday's arrest. But a woman who lived with Gray in the house at the time identified the shooter as Gray.
Jennifer Queen, who was living upstairs with her boyfriend and two young children, told the Gazette in 2017 that Cole showed up four days prior to the shooting and asked to stay with Gray. It wasn’t clear what Gray’s relationship with Cole was, but Gray told Queen he had lost touch with Cole eight months earlier after the two had a fight, Queen said.
Around midnight on the night of the shooting, Cole fought with Queen’s boyfriend and then started to argue with Gray. Less than two hours later, Queen heard gunshots.
Queen walked into the kitchen and saw Cole lying on the ground. He was suffering from three gunshots in his stomach and one in his neck, she said.
Gray told her that Cole tried to stab him and then, strangled him after the knife was wrestled away, she said. It was unclear what the two were fighting about.
Shortly after the 2017 shooting, neighbor Eric Mitchell told The Gazette he had known Gray’s family for more than 20 years and described Gray as “a good kid.” After Gray’s parents moved out of the country, Mitchell told them he would keep an eye on Gray as he stayed in the house at 3903 Shining Drive.
“It had to have been one hell of an argument for him to go off like that,” Mitchell said.
The Sheriff’s Office did not confirm if Gray was considered a suspect in the Cole’s death.