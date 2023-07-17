Alice wants everyone to know that if they encounter a homeless person, they should get to know them before jumping to conclusions and passing judgment.

“Not all of us are bad; some of us are actually trying and don’t want this kind of life,” she said.

Alice sought to be seen and heard, and the Pikes Peak Library District gave her the chance last year, as part of its “We Have a Story Project.”

The library district’s program to equip homeless people with an avenue to share their journeys is in its fifth year.

The idea is simple. People living on the streets, in emergency shelters, vehicles or other temporary places receive training on how to capture the best images and are let loose with cameras.

They photograph meaningful encounters in their daily lives, and then sit down with a videographer to record an oral history of their experiences of being homeless.

Previous stories can be viewed on the digital collections page at ppld.org/we-have-a-story.

This year’s project is underway, with new homeless volunteers being recruited.

Every person wants to feel like they matter, says Nikki Flemate, a social worker and community resources specialist with Pikes Peak Library District. And the project enables people who otherwise might not have a voice to give a glimpse of what it’s like to walk in their worn shoes.

“Every person has value and worth, unique experiences, struggles and histories,” Flemate said. “Equity for unhoused is achieved through storytelling, so we can better understand their experiences and work toward changing oppressive structures and ending homelessness.”

Providing an opportunity for marginalized, vulnerable people to speak up can increase understanding, compassion and empathy, and foster justice and equity for the homeless, Flemate said. “It can change perceptions."

A reception for participants and an unveiling of the work will happen in the fall, and photos will be displayed September-February in an art show at library branches.

Participants will be compensated with initiative bags containing gift cards, food, hat, socks, water and other necessities.

“We’re hoping our storytelling increases our sense of meaning and allows people who have been historically silenced in our community to be heard,” Flemate said.

“They’ll learn a new skill, record their experiences, contribute to Colorado Springs history and bring identity to the marginalized.”

A grant from Community Health Partnership, a nonprofit that works to improve community issues, and money from the library district are paying for the project.

Public perception of people who are homeless or have been homeless is a topic of research for Scott Correa, project specialist with Community Health Partnership.

“They’re just not that different from you and I – they have the same struggles, they have the same aspirations, oftentimes their homelessness is circumstantial – and yet I think there’s this perception that oftentimes it is a choice,” he said.

Society tends to view homelessness not with an empathic eye but more with stereotyping, stigmatization, blame and the notion of individual responsibility, Correa said.

On the flip side, he said, many people seem willing to help with temporary food or clothing for the homeless, rather than work on long-term assistance, such as housing.

“There’s a need for both, to make sure people are fed, or if they’re going to be out in the elements have proper clothing, and to get people housed,” he said. “The solution for homelessness is housing.”

For his public perception research, Correa plans to survey both people who are homeless and those who are not.

An effort to involve homeless people in the work of those who help them get back into housing began during this year’s annual census held in January, which for the first time hired homeless people to count heads and track information.

“It was an effective model,” Correa said. “They went into camps where we wouldn’t normally send volunteers.”

Also, a committee being set up to rank and prioritize this year’s proposals from service providers for funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development will include members who are homeless.

“We’ll look at the programs the agencies are proposing and ask: ‘Are these helpful?’ ‘Do you think they’ll have an impact on people like yourself to move into permanent housing?’” Correa said. “We’re trying to elevate the voices of individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care expects to receive about $2.6 million, although HUD has not yet said how much the local agency will get, said Amber Carlton, Community Health Partnership spokesperson.

El Paso County has received $2 million to $2.5 million since 2012, she said, of which 80% is spent on permanent supportive housing, transitional housing or Rapid Re-Housing programs. The remainder funds systems that track people who use services.

One of Alice’s favorite shots was a nighttime picture overlooking Colorado Springs that she took while perched near Helen Hunt Falls.

“I took this pic ‘cause it makes me feel free and like I can just be myself and do whatever I want,” she explains online. “I love feeling like I’m one with nature up there.

“And I feel like a normal person and not homeless.”