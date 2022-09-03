“The next time you see tents or people’s possessions on the streets, remember homelessness is not an unsolvable problem.”
So concluded the authors of a new analysis of a Denver program that stresses a Housing First approach to tackling homelessness. The thrust of the program is providing affordable and permanent housing first, and then helping homeless folks work on other challenges, like mental health, substance use or finding a job. Don't try to teach them to swim while they are drowning. Get them out of the water by giving them a lifeboat, and then teach them to swim. And row.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched the Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond Initiative (Denver SIB) in 2016 to increase housing stability and decrease jail stays among the chronically homeless who had frequent run-ins with police and turned up regularly in emergency rooms.
A five-year, exhaustive Urban Institute study of the program found that 92% of people offered housing accepted it, and 80% of those remained in housing two years later. The study concluded that “expanding investments in supportive housing could end homelessness, break the homelessness-jail cycle, and shift resources away from policing and other costly emergency services toward services ...”
End homelessness. Solve homelessness. It's been so long since I've heard anyone even utter those words.
But it’s hard to see the results on the streets. If Housing First works so well, why are so many people still homeless in Denver?
On any given night, according to recent reports, 1,158 people in Denver experience chronic homelessness — 332 of whom are sleeping outside. The homeless population in the greater metro Denver area has increased by nearly 800 people (12.8%) since January 2020, preliminary data from the annual point-in-time count for 2022 show.
The problem is Denver SIB is just one program in Denver, among a myriad of programs. It’s these other approaches that aren’t working, such as letting people languish on the streets, or building tent camps for them, or warehousing them in shelters long-term rather than moving them into apartments, or requiring people to pass drug tests or meet other requirements to qualify for housing. Dozens of well-meaning organizations, both public and private, operate in silos on dozens of different approaches, often competing for the same funds, not sharing information among themselves, and duplicating efforts.
The only real answer to homelessness is homes.
A recent study by the Common Sense Institute found that Denver is spending more per homeless person every year than it does per student in its schools. And Denver's not alone. Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021, more than any other state, according to a recent report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But what if Denver and other cities in Colorado scaled up their Housing First programs, and every government agency, nonprofit and business that tries to help the homeless worked together to make Housing First their focus?
That coordinated, laser-focused approach is exactly what the city of Houston did. And you know something, it’s working.
A decade ago, Houston had one of the highest per capita homeless counts in the country. Its streets, bridges and bayous were jammed with homeless Houstonians.
But during the past 10 years, Houston has committed itself to Housing First, moving more than 25,000 homeless people directly into apartments and houses, according to an extraordinary article that ran recently in the New York Times. Houston cut the number of homeless by 63% since 2011, local officials told the Times.
And the vast majority of those folks remained housed after two years.
Now, Houston prioritizes connecting everyone in a homeless camp with housing before a camp is ‘decommissioned’.
Former Mayor Annise Parker persuaded local homeless service providers, county agencies, business and nonprofits “to row in unison” on a Housing First approach.
Close coordination meant one group could focus on case management, another job training, another child care, so that not every group was trying to do everything for everyone and driving themselves into bankruptcy doing so.
“The bottom line is that nearly everybody in Houston involved in homelessness got together around what works,” Parker told the Times. “That’s our secret sauce.”
The program in Denver that is working also takes a coordinated, public-private approach, linking up the city and private investors, and contracting with CSH and Enterprise to manage it. Denver committed over $15 million in state and federal housing resources and Medicaid reimbursements to the program. And then private investors ponied up $8.7 million in supportive services.
Housing First takes money, but Denver is already spending loads of money, mostly on the wrong things. According to that Common Sense report, Denver spent a half-billion dollars on homelessness in 2020 and could spend more than $800 billion in 2022.
Christopher Lee, the Times reporter who did the Houston story, concluded that Houston’s efforts showed him that Americans can still solve their most intractable problems with a bit of purple politics, working together rather than at odds.
What Houston’s example showed him, he wrote, was that “in broken America it’s still possible for adversaries to share facts and come together around something contentious and difficult. Public and private, county and city, businesses and nonprofits, conservatives and liberals, the housed and unhoused: In Houston, enough of them have agreed on a goal that seems worth striving for. Working in concert, they have made genuine progress in housing previously unhoused people. And, so far, the benefits of collaboration have fended off the usual forces of entropy.
“That was an eye-opener and a sign of hope.”
We could use more of just such hope in Colorado.