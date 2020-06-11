An anticipated COVID-19 outbreak affecting up to 30% of El Paso County’s homeless population based on national modeling of the novel coronavirus never materialized.
There’s no definitive answer as to why.
“How we avoided it I am not completely sure,” said. Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
A homeless isolation shelter with 70 beds inside Colorado Spring City Auditorium accommodated a total of 44 people with virus symptoms between April 5 and June 1, statistics show.
Up to 13 people a night used the shelter early on, with people coming via referrals from hospitals and homeless shelters.
It’s been empty this month.
Just one man who was identified as being homeless has tested positive for the virus, Johnson said. The man was able to find a private residence to convalesce, she said.
None of the staff are known to have been infected, officials said.
Communal eating and sleeping that can make social distancing difficult. That close proximity, the advanced age of many of the homeless in the city coupled with less access to protective facial covering and proper personal hygiene created mass concern that the virus would attack the homeless with viciousness. Some cities, including Denver, did experience outbreaks among the homeless.
That could still be coming here, Johnson and others believe.
“We still don’t know the dynamics of this infection completely,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing decreasing numbers now, and we’re certainly poised to provide them with a center to isolate.”
Initially opening for three months, the center is closed now but will remain available for the remainder of the year, she said.
The intention is to offer homeless people with symptoms of COVID-19 an indoor setting where they can be fed, kept warm and comfortable and receive medical care.
The setup provides a respite for homeless people who aren’t ill enough to be hospitalized and frees up beds that are needed for sicker patients, said Jennifer Mariano, director of homeless programs for Community Health Partnership.
But the model has changed.
The center, a project of some 15 local service agencies, switched on June 2 from having nurses and other staff onsite 24/7 to an on-call format, Mariano said.
“The facility is closed, and there are not people just sitting there, but it’s available for anyone who needs it,” Mariano said.
Many of the homeless have chronic health conditions, Johnson said, which make them high risk for not only catching the disease but also having a harder time recovering.
The city’s two main homeless shelters have remained opened during the pandemic for communal overnight stays.
To enable people to spread out, Springs Rescue Mission has opened more facilities on its campus and provides masks and extra hand-washing stations, said spokesman Travis Williams.
“We’ve always been a fairly clean facility,” he said, “and we ratcheted it up to make sure folks are washing more frequently.”
Corey Almond, vice president of adult and immigration services for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, which operates the city’s largest soup kitchen, said he was surprised by the low numbers of infection among the homeless.
But, “It’s difficult to know exactly how many of the homeless had it,” Almond said.
The lack of widespread testing at the onset of the pandemic prevented many of the homeless from being tested, Mariano said.
In fact, of the 44 people who presented with symptoms at the isolation center, only half were tested for the virus. First responders and other health-care workers were prioritized for receiving testing at first, though now anyone can be tested for free.
Catholic Charities’ soup kitchen provided meals for people staying at the isolation center, and Springs Rescue Mission supplied some staff, with nurses and physicians being hired.
Federal coronavirus relief dollars and Federal Emergency Management Agency money will help pay for the isolation center, Mariano said.
The original $750,000 price tag for three months of operation was based on serving 100 people a day, she said, with actual costs “substantially less than that.” She did not have an exact figure for expenses to date.
An attempt to move the isolation center to a smaller space in recent weeks didn’t pan out, Mariano said. Agencies ran into the same problem that delayed the March opening of the isolation shelter: insurance companies excluding the novel coronavirus from liability coverage, which means indoor space for the homeless must meet stricter rules.
To protect those who are particularly vulnerable, an initiative to contact the estimated 100 homeless people in the community who are over age 65 and provide them with hotel rooms or other housing options if the coronavirus returns in force is under way.
“There are a lot of wheels in motion, should we have to do that in the fall to slow or stop the spread of the virus,” Mariano said. “We’re being proactive.”
Efforts also will turn to determining how to use coronavirus relief funding to best reach the homeless and prevent more people from becoming homeless from the economic downturn, she said.
“We’ve felt fortunate as a community to avoid it so far,” Johnson said of the virus’ impacts on the homeless population.