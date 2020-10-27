The number of people who said they were homeless in January in El Paso County decreased over last year’s record high, according to official results released Tuesday from the annual Point in Time survey.
But more people are using homeless services in the county on a yearly basis, statistics show.
And officials now are deciding how to spend $8.4 million in federal COVID-19 funding to assist the homeless, as they worry that lost jobs and wages, rising rents and the eventual expiration of the eviction moratorium will push more people into homelessness.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Jennifer Mariano, director of programs for Pikes Peak Community Health Partnership, which conducted the Point in Time survey with the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a network of groups working to end homelessness.
The survey and other indicators are necessary to obtain federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A total of 1,339 people self-identified as being homeless on Jan. 27 and sleeping in local shelters, vehicles, outdoor camps, abandoned buildings or temporary transitional housing, according to the survey. That represents a 17% decrease from January 2019, when 1,562 people said they were homeless.
The number is different from what was reported publicly in June by the Colorado Springs’ homeless prevention program, which showed a 29% drop in the local homeless population.
Mariano said those numbers were not authorized as “official,” and the final tally was delayed because the organizations conducting the survey had problems with computer software and the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of people considered “unsheltered,” or living outside in the city, is 358, which is the same as reported in June. That represents a 30% decrease over 2018’s high of 513 unsheltered people and signifies a four-year low.
The decline was expected, Mariano said.
“Quite a few folks refused to take the survey,” she cited as one of the reasons.
Many people don’t want to spend the time answering the questions, she said, or don’t want to share any information because “it doesn’t necessarily help (them) get additional services.”
Last year’s opening of a 65-unit apartment complex, Greenway Flats, on the campus of Springs Rescue Mission, provides permanent, supportive housing for chronically homeless, and also helped decrease the street population, Mariano said. A similar complex specifically for military veterans, Freedom Springs, is opening with 48 units.
The county Point in Time survey provides just one snapshot of the situation, Mariano said.
A more “accurate” picture is found in data collected year-round from soup kitchens, homeless shelters, public schools and other sources, she said.
Those numbers show more people using homeless services on an annual basis in the county, Mariano said. In fiscal 2019's numbers, 5,320 people identified as homeless and using homeless prevention services over 2018’s number of 4,831 people — about a 10% increase.
“Year over year, we’re seeing an increase in the numbers of people experiencing homelessness,” Mariano said, “and we haven’t seen a decrease for several years now.”
As of Oct. 6, 1,224 people in 839 households were waiting for housing in El Paso County, data show. The county's 391 transitional housing beds were 87% full, and 684 permanent supportive housing beds were 84% occupied as of a few weeks ago.
A large increase in homelessness could be looming when the state’s moratorium on evictions lifts, Mariano said. Gov. Jared Polis reinstated it last week for renters experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic, and a federal order also is in place.
Government leaders and homeless service providers are setting plans for how to use additional money the city and county have received from federal COVID-19 relief funding, a total of about $8.4 million. Specific allocations and an application process for agencies are in the works, Mariano said.
“There’s a huge opportunity for us to make an impact on neighbors who are experiencing homelessness,” she said.