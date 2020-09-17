The dish pit, where plates, cups, pots and silverware will be washed in the new kitchen at Springs Rescue Mission, is larger than the entire kitchen the city’s largest homeless shelter has been using for years.
“We’ve been so cramped in that kitchen,” Chief Operations Officer Terry Anderson said Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $4.2 million Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall.
The new facility will open Monday for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the community’s chronic homeless population on the large campus of Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street south of downtown Colorado Springs.
“This is about providing a place where if you need a meal or someone to just believe in you, to just love on you a little bit, we’re going to be here,” said Larry Yonker, president and CEO, who is retiring this year.
And, “Everything is upsized,” Anderson said.
Instead of having four burners as in the old kitchen, multiple stovetops shine in the new 10,000-square foot dining center.
Chefs never have had an industrial mixer until now, nor expansive food preparation stations, numerous freezers and refrigerators and overhead fans that circulate the air.
With seating for 185 to 200 diners, the milestone is expected to increase serving capacity from the current 800 meals a day to up to 1,200 meals daily, said Travis Williams, chief development officer.
The intention was to create a dining room that allows people to be served “with dignity and respect,” he said.
The old dining hall seats up to 65 people, which resulted in long lines with three separate seatings. The new setup will allow for staggered seating that rotates continuously.
Nancy Doraeo, who said she's been homeless for about a month, eats at Springs Rescue Mission every day and said she's excited to have a bigger dining space.
"I love it, the food is good. I think it's great," she said. "But you never know when you'll have to wait in line."
Colorado Springs' oldest soup kitchen, the Marian House Kitchen, operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado, served about 600 meals a day before the coronavirus; that's decreased by about half because of the pandemic restrictions, said spokeswoman Rochelle Schlortt.
"We think this is a wonderful thing for Springs Rescue Mission to have one-stop shopping for people experiencing chronic homelessness," she said, adding that the focus at the Marian House has shifted from "stopping the bleeding" to homelessness prevention for struggling families, seniors, people with disabilities and other individuals.
The new building at Springs Rescue Mission is one of several improvements made over the past five years.
In response to those who argue that providing more services enables those who don't try to help themselves and attracts more homeless people to the area, Williams said the city has not seen evidence of "if you build it, they will come."
An estimated 1,100 homeless people were in Colorado Springs in January, according to this year's annual survey of the population. The homeless population decreased last year, based on the survey, and about 65% of Springs Rescue Mission clients had a last known address in El Paso County.
“Feeding people is not our goal; feeding people is our service,” Yonker said. “Our goal is to get people out of homelessness.”
The evangelical Christian organization began a $16 million expansion campaign in 2015 and now has nine buildings with programs that include an overnight shelter for up to 450 people, a day center, a resource center, personal counseling, addiction assistance, showers and laundry facilities, job search and job training, medical and legal help and a 65-unit permanent supportive apartment complex.
The foresight to add more offerings for the homeless has kept Colorado Springs ahead of the growing demand, Yonker said, and places the city in a better position than many others around the nation.
Community support has been essential, he said.
The city of Colorado Springs has been the single largest partner, Anderson said, initially helping secure a Community Development Block Grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to kickstart the campus expansion.
Yonker shared his vision with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers during a tour of the campus a few weeks before the mayor was elected in May 2016.
“Frankly, most of it seemed like a pipe dream,” Suthers told attendees. “You folks are now looking at that vision. It’s become a reality through hard work, community collaboration and, in my opinion, divine providence.”
At least 70 churches donate, provide services and otherwise help support operations, Williams said.
First Presbyterian Church has been hosting a culinary arts training program for Springs Rescue Mission clients, which now will be housed in the new dining facility.
The Rev. Tim McConnell, lead pastor, said Colorado Springs is becoming "the absolute best in the nation" at "lifting people out of the abject dehumanizing condition of homelessness."
"I've lived in a lot of cities and never have seen a city like this, that has the tools and collaborative partnerships to help people get out of the situation they're in," he said.
When Marilyn Vyzourek and her husband Paul founded Springs Rescue Mission in 1995 as members of Church for All Nations, they began cooking meals in their home and serving them to homeless people in parks. The city had a shelter run by the Salvation Army, but it couldn’t handle the demand, said Vyzourek, who cut the ribbon on Thursday.
The effort to build another shelter ran into staunch opposition, primarily of the “Not In My Backyard” sentiment, she said, but then people began to realize “the homeless weren’t going away” and “we needed to do something.”
Money flowed in and allowed organizers to grow beyond their expectations.
“Our homeless neighbors are just people like ourselves that have had some hard luck,” Vyzourek said. “There are people my age who can’t afford housing, and people with mental health issues that just don’t fit into society, and there needs to be a humanitarian effort. That’s what they’re doing here.”
The new dining facility is the second to last project on the campus. Still to come is remodeling the old dining hall and kitchen into a welcome center as a point of entry to the campus. Fencing also will be erected around the perimeter to screen people and better track who’s on site, Williams said.
And a landscaped center courtyard will replace a parking lot as “a place for people to rest when they are weary, worn out from life or addiction,” Yonker said.
An additional $1 million is needed to complete the final phase, Williams said.