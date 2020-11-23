The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is in need of store-bought pies and other desserts for its free community meals that will be available on Thanksgiving Day at several locations in the Pikes Peak region.
Community donations help support the organization's annual event that feeds up to 4,000 people, officials said.
Store-bought desserts may be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s front desk, 908 Yuma St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from now through Wednesday.
Free meals will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Salvation Army headquarters, 908 Yuma St., with limited dine-in, pick-up meals and delivery service; Church of the Nazarene, 750 State Highway 67, Woodland Park, with dine-in, pick-up and delivery; and Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs for pick-up and delivery only.
No transportation offered this year to the sites, and meal delivery will be provided to non-ambulatory diners with advance notice. Call 636-3891 to arrange delivery.
Also on Thursday, His Urban Presence will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pikes Peak Academy, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Call 314-7447 to arrange for a pickup and for more information.
And on Wednesday, Springs Rescue Mission will serve its annual free public Thanksgiving banquet, along with access to medical services and complimentary cold-weather essentials from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its newly opened Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, 5 W. Las Vegas St.
The event is designed to “provide a dignified holiday experience to Colorado Springs' most vulnerable neighbors — men and women experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction,” according to the organization, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter.