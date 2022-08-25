Nearly 50 residents living near St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, in a centralized, older Colorado Springs neighborhood, have signed an impromptu petition opposing a potential newcomer.

Family Promise, an outgrowth of Interfaith Hospitality Network that provides temporary housing and other assistance to help homeless families get stabilized, wants to convert a former parsonage and current classroom building on church property into a high-barrier shelter, a day center for families and the organization's offices.

The plan is for three homeless families who will be staying overnight at different churches in town on a weekly basis to use the day center for case management and resting, said Crystal Karr, executive director of Family Promise. The organization's rotational church program has been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and is scheduled to resume in October and run through December, she said.

Also, two to three homeless families would live for 90 days at the residence while receiving intensive counseling on how to improve their situation, she said.

Participants would have to clear a background check and have no violent crimes, drug charges or domestic violence incidents, Karr said. They also would commit to being and remaining sober, with random drug tests, she said, and abide by other rules.

Neighbors living near the church, which is off Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive, say they have several concerns.

The house is small for such use and won’t have overnight or weekend oversight, said longtime resident Jan Seltman.

While adults would be tested for drug use, teens and friends of the families wouldn’t be, she said. Also, she thinks that the home’s location, across from an alternative middle and high school, also could be an issue.

“These children are vulnerable and already challenged by circumstances and do not need to be exposed to more challenges,” Seltman said.

She fears negative repercussions, such as increased criminal activity and decreased property values.

“We do not want a shelter of any kind in our neighborhood,” Seltman said.

She and her husband, Charles, spearheaded the petition drive, after the city’s planning and community development department earlier this month notified nearby property owners of the possible project. A postcard neighbors received said that written comments were being accepted as part of the process, Seltman said.

But Seltman said the grassroots petition with 48 signatures was not accepted when they hand-delivered it to city offices last week.

The city has not yet received a formal application from the developer for the proposed project, said Senior Planner William Gray.

“The church submitted a pre-application request, and we’re waiting to get a development plan,” he said. “At this time there’s nothing to oppose because we don’t have anything under review.”

Seltman said the postcard neighbors received from the city said they could email thoughts and concerns, and that written comments are included as part of the public record and forwarded to the applicant as the process moves forward.

The site is zoned for use as a human-services shelter under the city code, Gray said, but applicants would need to obtain conditional-use approval from the planning commission at a public meeting.

Because of the nature of the potential change, the city held a public meeting Aug. 18 to facilitate conversation between leaders from the church and the organization, and neighbors living within 1,000 feet, Gray said.

About 100 people showed up, he said.

“The purpose is to hear input that the applicant can use to prepare their application and maybe make changes in advance, to be able to address the comments,” Gray said.

With such a crowd, Seltman said, it was difficult for neighbors to voice their thoughts, and she was unable to submit the petition.

Gray said the community will have several chances to air their views, should the church continue with an application.

New human-services programs in residential neighborhoods can be a tough sell. Springs Recovery Connection, a nonprofit that provides peer counselors who coach people overcoming substance addictions, wanted to buy the former First Evangelical Free Church on the city’s westside in Pleasant Valley to expand and create a recovery center for the community.

But neighborhood opposition led the organization to ditch that plan, CEO Trudy Strewler Hodges told The Gazette in June. The organization instead found a building near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street.

Citing financial constraints stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Promise closed its nearly 25-year-old day center on North Tejon Street last December and in July shut down an emergency shelter for families that it had opened two years ago in an old motel on South Nevada Avenue.

The organization now is reorganizing and downsizing to a smaller model for its services to homeless families, Karr said.

Neighbors surrounding St. Paul's church have been angry about a close-by school changing from housing elementary students to becoming an alternative school for middle and high school students, Karr said, which hasn’t helped her project.

“It seems like there is some pushback because of the way the school was handled,” she said. “I think it’s a combination of not-in-my-backyard and people are afraid; they see that our community is changing all around us and not necessarily for the better.

“We want to be a positive impact for everyone.”

After hearing Family Promise’s intentions, Seltman said she and other residents haven’t changed their minds.

“A lot of people came in and spoke about Family Promise, past directors and volunteers, but I’d bet not one of them lives in this neighborhood,” she said.