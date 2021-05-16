Three homeless or near-homeless families will move next week into a new apartment complex from Partners in Housing, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.
People may think it’s only three, one-bedroom apartments being added to what’s become a dearth of transitional and affordable housing in Colorado Springs, said Mary Stegner, executive director of Partners in Housing, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
And that’s not much.
But the new project’s impact on the community will be exponential, she said.
“It is a big deal to these three families, and the next three and the next three, to have a safe, stable place to live,” Stegner said.
The Myron Stratton Foundation spent $430,000 remodeling the Logan Building on its 105-acre campus off South Highway 115, said Executive Director Daniel O’Rear.
Constructed in 1913 as one of four orphanages on the property, the building’s addition to Partners in Housing’s stock brings the organization’s total to 15 transitional apartments on the campus.
They are part of 65 units Partners in Housing provides across the city for indigent families in crisis.
Clients live in the housing for one year, while they work toward becoming self sufficient with the help of support programs from the organization.
The organization receives more than 1,000 applications each year for its 65 offerings, Stegner said, which include efficiencies, multi-bedroom apartments, town homes and single-family homes.
The wait time can be a short two to three months or longer, as families are matched by size to available units.
Families must have children and pay up to 30% of their monthly income in rent. If they have no income in a given month, they don’t pay any rent, Stegner said. Partners in Housing covers utilities and security deposit costs.
“Our goal is to get them into living-wage employment and build a tenant history with us that they can use to get into housing on their own,” she said. “A lot have fled domestic violence, and this is a really low-point in their life, when they’ve had to ask for help.”
Partners in Housing offices are headquartered on the Myron Stratton property as well, along with two other local powerhouse nonprofits, TESSA, a domestic violence prevention program, crisis line and shelter, and a Peak Vista Community Health Centers clinic. Each pay one dollar a year to use the facilities, O’Rear said.
Another chunk of the large campus is devoted to senior housing and care.
The arrangement falls under the Stratton Consortium, which started 16 years ago, O’Rear said, as a solution for how to best fulfill the requests of the property’s benefactor.
Winfield Scott Stratton, who in 1894 became the Cripple Creek Mining District’s first millionaire and a major philanthropist, stipulated upon his death in 1902 that the land be used in perpetuity to “provide help and a home for those who need a hand up.”
“We tried to create family programs but instead decided to bring in folks who already know how to do it,” O’Rear said.
He calls the current need for affordable housing in the city “overwhelming” and “legendary,” a state he thinks will continue.
“If we can be a little part of the solution, we feel good about that,” O’Rear said.
Partners in Housing received local COVID-relief grants that paid for laptops and internet connection for clients and a Paycheck Protection Program loan to retain staff, Stegner said.
It’s been years since Partners in Housing expanded, she said, and the organization has a goal of adding more units.
She expects requests for housing to increase in upcoming months, as pandemic-imposed moratoriums on evictions end.