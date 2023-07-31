Asking strangers on the street for money comes with a lot of job qualifications, says Koby Taylor Hartzheim, who is homeless and regularly can be found at an Interstate 25 off-ramp that leads to the heart of Colorado Springs.

He ticked them off on his fingers one sweltering day last week, as he left panhandling for a few moments to talk about his primary method of earning income.

“You got to sit out here and be patient with the traffic, you got to wait for it, you got to get through it with the sun or rain, you’ve got to smile and wave,” he says. “You don’t want things to blow up.”

Some passersby or motorists reciprocate the kind gestures, others may not be friendly, but most people aren’t mean, Hartzheim notes.

A lot of people scream, “Get a job!” at Wes Cooper, who likes to pace the sidewalk and solicit by a light signal where traffic stops every few minutes.

“Some people sit down, but I think that’s kind of lazy,” he said.

What people who berate him don’t realize, Cooper said, is getting a job is not as easy as spouting the words.

“When you’re homeless, you don’t have a steady anything,” he said.

Panhandling picks up in summer months, as more migration of homeless people occurs.

But Colorado Springs police rarely ticket panhandlers who violate city code by soliciting for money in restricted areas. It's just not a priority, said Sgt. Olav Chaney, who heads the Homeless Outreach Team for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“We don’t write a whole lot (of citations), not because we don’t want to address concerns or try to take care of the problem; it’s having the time to do that,” Chaney said.

“Our primary focuses are the camps, blight and trash along waterways,” he said. “We have cited a few folks for ‘unlawful to occupy’ (in medians) when we have the opportunity and when we see it. But with us (the HOT team) and even patrol officers, it’s not always easy to stop and go do those.”

Many who solicit on the streets — but not all — are homeless.

“We find a lot of those signs when we go to campsites to enforce city camping,” Chaney said. “That’s how a lot of folks try to get their money.”

Some people turn public solicitation into work, and the appeals in the signs they hold may not be accurate, agencies that help transients and the indigent population warn. A person may not really be a military veteran or homeless, for example.

The small cardboard sign Cooper holds reads, “Homeless and need a little help. Anything helps. God bless.”

It’s the same message every day, and it seems to be effective.

Panhandling helps Cooper buy or receive for free what he wants, namely food, coffee and cigarettes.

On a good day, Cooper said he can make $30 to $50, but the length of his shift varies.

“It could take an hour or all day,” said Cooper, who usually sleeps at the Springs Rescue Mission shelter.

No cash? No problem. “I’m not just looking for money; I’d take food,” he said.

Cooper said he could have more in his pocket, $90 or so per shift, if he went to a big-box store parking lot. That’s usually where people dig more spare change out of their pockets.

“I don’t need that much money,” he said. “I just need enough to get by.”

Hartzheim, who for the past three years has mostly camped outside at night, also lives by that motto.

“I don’t usually try to get more than $20 or $30,” he said, adding that he could spend half a day to a day earning that amount.

Hartzheim sometimes buys food; other times marijuana. Since he quit smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, he no longer purchases those sin-taxed items.

Some panhandlers spend their earnings on illegal drugs, Cooper said.

That’s why agencies that provide services to people in need don’t advise the public to give beggars handouts.

“Some need money for gas to get to the next spot, but those are few and far between,” Chaney said.

“The majority use the money for alcohol and drugs, and that’s never going to help them,” he said. “That ends up hurting them in the long run, and it hurts the system in a lot of ways.

“If you want to help someone on the corner, it’s better to give your money to the shelters or organizations that could help those folks that need and want the help.”

Supporting panhandlers also “has the potential to incentivize them to stay in their current situation rather than seek services that can help move them out of homelessness, poverty and addiction,” said Cameron Moix, spokesman for Springs Rescue Mission. The Christian-based organization’s 14-acre campus includes the city’s largest homeless shelter and related services and programs to employ and rehouse people.

Springs Rescue Mission, the city of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care in 2019 launched a “Handouts Don’t Help” campaign, which encouraged people to donate to local homeless services nonprofits rather than giving homeless individuals money directly. The pandemic curtailed the effort, but it had raised a few thousand dollars over the years, officials had said.

“Our organizational stance is that supporting Springs Rescue Mission does more good for individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction, because those donations provide these men and women with wrap-around essential services that are conducive to their recovery,” Moix said.

As “charitable appeals for funds,” panhandling is protected speech under the Constitution’s First Amendment. But city ordinances restrict where and how people can engage in the activity.

Signs born out of the “Handouts Don’t Help” initiative prohibit standing on narrow medians — but many people don’t heed the message and can be seem panhandling in those areas.

Statistics show their chances of being cited for violating a city laws are low. Police have handed out just seven citations related to panhandling since 2019, according to data.

Police are more likely to cite illegal campers who pitch tents or throw down sleeping bags near waterways, in parks, along trail systems and on other government property.

The number of tickets people have received for illegal camping in city limits has declined from highs of 707 in the pandemic years of 2020 and 706 in 2021 to 511 last year and 219 over the first six months of 2023.

Under the city’s traffic code it’s unlawful to access, use, congregate or assemble about any median with a posted sign. And neither panhandlers nor motorists are allowed to obstruct traffic, Chaney said.

“If someone steps into the roadway and someone’s stopped at a light, and they’re basically holding up traffic, they can get a ticket even if the area doesn’t have a sign,” he said.

Aggressive solicitation also is banned, in the name of protecting the health, safety and welfare of all citizens.

“Aggressive solicitation that is disruptive to residents or businesses, if they obstruct, hinder or slow progress of anybody, impede or get in the way while panhandling — even if they’re standing in a legal place — it will not be tolerated,” Chaney said.

Such behavior hasn’t been much of a problem among panhandlers, he added.

“Every now and then, someone says this guy pounded on my car when he was panhandling, or this guy is threatening me to give him something, that’s just not safe,” Chaney said.

Municipal fines for traffic impediment and related code violations pertaining to panhandling usually carry a $50 fine with a $25 surcharge.

Panhandling has not been a common issue or call for service for deputies in unincorporated areas of El Paso County, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cassandra Sebastian.

On rare occasions when the office is notified about a problem, such as an aggressive panhandler, deputies determine whether a crime has occurred and take enforcement action as appropriate, she said.

Cooper, a former construction worker, has been panhandling regularly for the past year, the duration he’s been homeless.

“It’s just an extra little bit of money for the day,” he said. “You’re relying on the goodness of people.”