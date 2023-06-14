Like the hazy horizons of people who find themselves without a permanent place to sleep at night, the size of El Paso County’s homeless population appears to be shrinking in some ways and expanding in others.

The overall number of people who self-identified as homeless in the annual Point in Time and Housing Inventory count conducted Jan. 22-23 decreased to 1,302 — the same amount recorded in 2016, and the lowest since then, according to statistics released Wednesday.

“This is part of the trend we’ve seen, that with more permanent housing and street outreach to meet people where they’re at, what we’re doing is working,” said Evan Caster, senior manager of homeless initiatives for Community Health Partnership.

The organization’s Pikes Peak Continuum of Care performs the yearly survey, which the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development requires for communities to receive federal funding.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who was sworn into office last week, said the drop in overall homelessness is something the community should view as an accomplishment but with an awareness that the work is not done.

“While we celebrate, we know that challenges are in front of us,” he said. “It’s good to go back to 2016 numbers, but there are a number of people reaching out to express concerns around homelessness.”

That could be because of the total homeless population, the number of unsheltered residents — defined as those temporarily sleeping in tents, their cars, abandoned buildings or other uninhabitable places — grew by more than 100 people over last year, to 374.

One reason, Caster said, could be that organizers employed a new counting methodology, which they believe improved accuracy.

In addition to 80 volunteers, homeless clients of Westside Cares were paid to help with this year's census, particularly to reach those living in encampments and on the streets.

“Not only did we meet more people who were unsheltered, but we got more honest responses,” Caster said.

Still, the unsheltered result is troubling, said Andy Barton, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, which offers services from assistance with medical care and job searches to running a daily soup kitchen.

“That’s a concern for everyone,” he said. “That’s where homelessness is most visible, and that has been a focus: the need to get folks off the streets and into housing. It’s the best thing for those individuals, it’s the best thing for the community, and it’s the way we start to move people into stability.”

This year’s unsheltered count is still lower than it was from 2017 through 2019, organizers said.

Also, the community’s chronically homeless, which HUD defines as single adults or heads of households with a disability and living in an emergency shelter, other safe haven or on the streets for longer than a year, reached an all-time high of 470 people.

Mobolade’s mayoral campaign included three initiatives: adding supportive, permanent housing, addressing the mental health of homeless people and continuing working with outreach teams from police and fire departments to “ensure we’re taking care of illegal camping and as we do that provide the next steps for our residents experiencing homelessness with compassion.”

The fact that Colorado Springs added hundreds of units of affordable and low-income housing stock in recent years is evident from the survey, Caster said.

An all-time high of 740 people who formerly were homeless had moved into permanent housing, which he said has been key in reducing the community’s overall homeless population.

“It’s the most we’ve ever reported and is huge for us,” Caster said.

A disturbing trend, organizers say, is that racial disparity among the homeless is more apparent.

This year, 4.9% of people who took the voluntary survey reported their race as American Indian, Alaska Native or Indigenous, and 17.4% reported their race as Black or African American.

More than a quarter of the 130 homeless families polled said they were Black or African American.

Race and ethnicity among the homeless population are disproportionate to El Paso County demographics. In 2022, 1.4% of all county residents reported their race as American Indian, Alaska Native or Indigenous. And 6.9% of the county’s population said they were Black or African American.

“We know statistically they’re overrepresented,” Caster said, pointing to “systemic and indigenous factors.”

Expanding access to services, including health care and housing, are among the ways to address the disparities, he said.

The solution “boils down to investing in the interventions that we know are going to move people out of homelessness, and that is housing, shelter and wrap-around programming,” Barton said.

“The Point in Time is an annual reminder we need to get more units in this community because it’s ultimately how we’re able to get folks out of shelters,” he said.

El Paso County has 109 fewer emergency shelter beds than last year, at 698. That's primarily due to two homeless shelters closing last year and another reconfiguring its space, Caster said.

Shelter utilization rate was at 80%; of the total homeless count, 555 people were staying at emergency shelters in January, down from 688 in 2022.

“Even though we lost shelter beds, we were doing a good job of using the beds we had,” Caster said.

Also, 87 youths and young adults ages 16 to 24 were living on their own in homelessness in January. That's fewer than previous years, said Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place, which runs the city’s only licensed homeless shelter for youths. However, the monthly average of homeless youths in that age group currently is 185, she said.

“Young people want the chance to change their lives,” Kemppainen said. “Increasing their access to quality housing and healthcare has the biggest impact on ending homelessness.”

It costs on average $37,000 per year per chronically homeless adult, she said.