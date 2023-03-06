Work to clean up a homeless encampment in southeast Colorado Springs along the Hancock Expressway near the Leon Young Service Center continued last week as crews from the Center of Employment Opportunities worked to clear the trash and remnants of the camp from the area.

During the initial sweep on Feb. 27 and 28, authorities cited 29 people for trespassing and transported 15 individuals to the Criminal Justice Center, which had a total of 15 misdemeanor and seven felony arrest warrants between them. Cleanup work continued Friday.

The encampment itself was located on the north and south sides of the expressway, inhabiting areas under the bridge and continuing along Spring Creek.

The Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs recorded more than 500 homeless encampments on public land in the past decade, adjacent to recreational parks and creek beds throughout the city.

Colorado Springs police say they provide ample notice of camp clearing and provided resources to assist them toward finding a means out of homelessness.

According to the police department's Homeless Outreach Team website, officers “compassionately” serve their community by "providing citizens experiencing homelessness with information and referrals that help them find permanent housing and become self-sustainable."

Homeless advocate perception

Travis Williams, the Chief Development Officer for the Springs Rescue Mission, which holds up to 450 people nearby south of downtown, said the organization has a ‘great relationship’ with the Homeless Outreach Team and other service providers in the area.

“The Springs Rescue Mission is always ready to serve and encourage those on the streets to utilize services and find a pathway out of homelessness,” Williams said, “We truly believe there is a better solution for them out there.”

The shelter is open seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Williams said they are always prepared for an influx of people in need of assistance following sweeps like the one last week. The shelter offers a variety of services including kennels for pets, running water, hot meals, resources and connections that help to ‘break the cycle of crisis,’ according to the Rescue Mission’s website.

“The path out of homelessness is often one with many ‘starts and stops,’” Williams said. "Homelessness is a complicated issue. Sometimes when people first come to the Springs Rescue Mission, they aren’t ready and return to their camps. However, a good percentage of people do return and continue their path of recovery.”

Shawna Kemppainen, Chief Executive officer of The Place — a youth shelter serving people ranging from 13-25 years old who are experiencing homelessness — said Colorado Springs residents must ask ourselves why these encampments exist in the first place and find a long-term solution to the homeless crisis.

“We have an epidemic of housing instability,” Kemppainen said.

The Place assisted 450-550 youth in finding a path out of homelessness in 2022.

Kemppainen said that although the concern from the public and police about the camps, and conducting sweeps like the one occurring last week “makes sense,” the sweeps can often be detrimental to the organization’s outreach efforts.

Kemppainen called them “costly and inefficient.”

Much of The Place’s outreach team’s efforts go toward meeting youth where they’re at, often at different encampments, and working to gain trust and provide them with resources over a period of time. When sweeps happen, the youth that homeless advocates are working with become displaced, and often can’t be located again.

“We need to stay connected with people long enough for them to feel safe and comfortable taking that first step,” Kemppainen said. “It (encampment sweeps) causes such a disruption of care, compromising long-term stability, and the ability to locate resources.”

Kemppainen also noted that oftentimes during these sweeps, displaced people lose vital documents, like birth certificates, and personal possessions.

“When their personal property is seen as trash, that translates to seeing themselves in that way. These sweeps can induce a lot of trauma within young people experiencing homelessness,” Kemppainen said.

Kemppainen said that although adult shelters throughout the area and The Place offer places to stay and a variety of resources, homelessness is systemic, and can’t be remedied just through shelter services.

For instance, according to data collected from The Place in 2022, 60-75% of youth utilizing their services identify with having a mental health disorder, and less than a third of participants engaged in substance abuse.

“It’s just one night,” Kemppainen said in reference to shelter services, “finding transitional or permanent housing for these individuals needs to come first. (Homelessness) is a deep health and housing concern. We need to focus on helping those find stability.”