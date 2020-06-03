Hot food hasn’t been as readily available as it usually is for homeless and low-income residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody likes a hot, home-cooked meal at least once a week,” said Stu, a homeless man who came to Colorado Springs from Jacksonville, Fla., about a month ago.
The last day the Marian House Soup Kitchen, at 14 W. Bijou St., served a hot meal in its dining hall was March 15, and on March 16, operations immediately shifted to providing sack lunches.
Preparations are underway for congregant dining with hot food to resume at 10:30 a.m. Monday, as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
Like other eateries, things won’t be the same under new safety protocols.
Diners will need to show a federal identification and provide a phone number where they can be reached, in case someone contracts the virus and others need to be notified of exposure.
Diners will have only 15 minutes to chow down their food, as meals will be dished up in eight seatings, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
Round tables will replace side-by-side picnic tables. Up to six people per table spread 6 feet apart will be allowed, with tables sanitized between shifts.
Dining room capacity will decrease from nearly 150 at one time in a continual changeover to about 50 per each of the eight seatings.
And the buffet-style serving line will be eliminated; servers will place individual plates of food at table settings.
“It will be very different from what people are used to,” said Rochelle Schlortt, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. The organization has operated the soup kitchen since 1994 and has never missed a day of serving, she said, despite obstacles over the years that have included a basement fire and building a new facility on the same site.
People who do not want to sit down and eat will be provided to-go hot meals, Schlortt said.
To meet capacity requirements under continued pandemic rules, the number of volunteers will be reduced by half, from about 60 to 30 per day, she said.
The overnight switch to sack meals in March was difficult, Schlortt said, as workers scrambled to get enough ingredients to make up totable lunches that included a sandwich with protein, side salad, a cookie or pastry and snacks.
“We tried to make the sack lunches as hearty and robust as possible,” she said. “At first, folks were hungry and said they weren’t getting enough food.”
In March, staff and volunteers scoured grocery stores, until donations started pouring in to accommodate the portable format.
“The community really stepped up to the point of having Amazon deliveries to our dock,” Schlortt said.
Resuming hot meals will “help out the homeless a lot,” Stu, who declined to provide a surname, said Tuesday, while sitting on the grass near the soup kitchen with his sack lunch. “If you’re cold, it warms you up.”
He couldn’t remember how long it had been since he’s had a hot meal, with the exception of a burrito about a week ago at a homeless shelter.
“I got there early enough to get one,” he said.
Springs Rescue Mission, at 5 W. Las Vegas St., has continued to serve hot meals throughout the pandemic in a dining room that seats about 60. The campus also houses a homeless shelter that's been drawing about 400 individuals per night, said spokesman Travis Williams.
With public libraries closed and other services minimized over the past few months, Springs Rescue Mission experienced record-high usage of its daytime Resource Center at 21 E. Las Vegas St. Clients more than doubled from 160 to 350 on March 17, Williams said.
Numbers have since dropped to average of about 160 per day in the Resource Center, which helps connect homeless people to medical and dental care, stable housing, obtaining identification and other paperwork.
An isolation shelter for the homeless set up at the City Auditorium as a collaborative effort to contain the virus among the homeless population has accommodated 44 individuals to date, according to Springs Rescue Mission. Half were tested for COVID-19, Williams said, with all results negative.
Homeless people who had COVID-19 symptoms were taken to the isolation shelter, which opened April 1 and has averaged a nightly count of 13 people. The isolation shelter has been empty for nearly a week now, Williams said.
Springs Rescue Mission is restarting some of the services that it closed and is providing a drive-through food pantry distribution for low-income families throughout June.
Catholic Charities of Central Colorado has resumed in-person medical care, and continues to provide programs on literacy, obtaining citizenship, getting an identification, legal immigration services, case management for homeless, rent assistance, food boxes and providing assistance to homeless families and children.