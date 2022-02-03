It was 6 degrees below zero and snowing Wednesday night in Colorado Springs when Seth Martin prepared to sleep outside under a bridge.
Wearing two pairs of socks, gloves fortified with hand warmers, a face mask and a heavy coat, Martin laid down a few cardboard boxes and piled a tarp, two blankets and a sleeping bag rated for 30 degrees below zero on top. He shoved another blanket inside the sleeping bag and folded a second tarp over the top to keep his makeshift bed dry.
“I don’t feel the cold when I’m inside my sleeping bag,” Martin said Thursday morning, as he pushed a shopping cart with his belongings around icy sidewalks.
“If you don’t have the right stuff, you’ll freeze.”
While Martin and some others who live on the streets didn’t seek indoor shelter as the year's first cold snap settled in, the city’s two largest homeless shelters have been busy this week.
Springs Rescue Mission officials logged 412 individuals staying Wednesday night at its shelter, which has a capacity of 450 men and women.
That’s “normal for cold and snowy winter nights,” said spokesman Cameron Moix and up from 397 people on Tuesday night and 384 on Monday evening. In the winter of 2019, the shelter took in a record 475 homeless people on a particularly frigid night.
The Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery Center has a capacity of 232 and is full nearly every night, snowstorm or not, said Capt. Doug Hanson, who oversees El Paso County operations of the church.
Also, for the past several days, the Salvation Army shelter has been open to clients all day, instead of having them leave after breakfast and return in late afternoon, he said. About 60% of overnight guests stayed throughout the day, Hanson said.
Springs Rescue Mission also operates a day center, which had 109 individuals on Wednesday, Moix said. The number had climbed to nearly 200 people, as “harm-reduction” capacity exceptions were made to accommodate anyone who wanted to get warm inside the center.
“We are at the ready to help as many people as possible get out of the elements and at the same time provide three meals a day and access to other life transformational services to help folks with health, housing and employment needs,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.
The Marian House soup kitchen also opened early on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, to function as a warming center, which nearly 40 people used, said Rochelle Schlortt, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. The service is available anytime temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, she said.
The city did not offer additional warming centers this week, saying Colorado Springs has enough space at the local shelters to accommodate anyone who needs a bed or a place to spend the day.
But the American Red Cross operated an overnight shelter in Falcon and a warming center in Monument on Tuesday and Wednesday nights for travelers or others needing to get in out of the cold.
Martin, 42, doesn’t like to go to the city’s emergency shelters, even when the temperature falls below zero, for several reasons. He said he’s gotten sick the last few times he’s sought out a shelter. Sometimes his stuff gets stolen, or another client threatens him. He hears rumors about illnesses and isn’t sure if they’re true but doesn’t want to take any chances.
“I try to explain to people why I choose to be out here. They seem to look at me like I’m a bum. I get treated like I’m a disease,” he said. “People don’t get it.”
It’s challenging to coax every person who lives on the streets off the streets, even when the weather is bad, said Larry Yonker, who ran Springs Rescue Mission for seven years before retiring in 2020. The police department's Homeless Outreach Team officers warned homeless people on Monday that the storm was coming and to be prepared.
“If they aren’t ready to get help and they’re happy with their camping life, to leave the camp and go to the Rescue Mission when it’s cold, you risk losing everything,” Yonker said. “And they have no intent of staying.”
After 21 years of off and on homelessness, Martin says he’s good at knowing how to survive. But he acknowledges it's not an easy lifestyle.
Thursday night was expected to be a little warmer — with a forecasted low of 1 degree below zero. As the sun was fading, Martin was happy about that.