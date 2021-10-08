More than two months into a five-month, $35,000 contract, independent consultants still are trying to figure out what happened at a 40-year-old nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs that provides affordable housing for indigent seniors, immigrants, released prisoners and homeless people.
Moreover, they’re seeking to help the five-member board of Ithaka, founded in 1981 as Ithaka Land Trust, decide how to untangle a web of difficulties.
“We’re working with the board and the community as partners,” said T. Scott Smith, managing partner of Stonehill Consulting Group based in Golden and acting interim executive director of Ithaka.
“The organization has lost its leadership, and we will help them solve any problems so they can hire a permanent executive director that can look forward instead of backward,” he said.
Smith and another employee of his firm have formed a transition management team that is meeting with anyone who has a stake to ascertain the scope of the conflicts and possible resolutions.
Their task: Determine options for the organization to proceed, following a disputed change in mission and upheaval from the recent departure of its CEO and executive director, Anjuli Kapoor.
Ithaka leaders also need to decide whether to move ahead with a plan to create transitional apartments with support services in tandem with a proposed market-rate housing development.
“The question becomes what do they need to be doing next,” Smith said. “The board could decide to look for another property and develop another building.”
An organizational merger also is an option, Smith said.
Ithaka’s leaders had talked about combining their work with Family Promise of Colorado Springs, a nonprofit that runs a homeless shelter for families in a converted motel and other housing programs, but scrapped that idea in the early stages, said Ithaka’s board chair, Amner Carmona Molina.
“That was really tentative,” he said. “We were just exploring the possibility, but we never reached the point of having our boards discuss it.”
Other choices Smith mentions: Ithaka could keep its freestanding status or become a program of another organization or dissolve and give its resources to another organization that has a similar purpose.
Ithaka is solvent, Smith said, with nearly $1.2 million in the bank.
The organization sold eight properties and still owns 13 properties in Colorado Springs, which house 100 residents. Many need extensive rehabilitation because of deferred maintenance, Smith said.
Former director Kapoor quit her job a few months ago, citing mental health fallout from personal attacks in media reports about the organization, Molina said.
Under Kapoor, Ithaka struck a deal with Blue Truck Capital, a Denver-based developer that last year bought several of the properties Ithaka had owned.
Ithaka founders, part of a group known as the Bijou Community, objected, saying longtime low-income Ithaka residents were being evicted.
Molina said no one was displaced, nor will be in the future.
“We will take care of the clients,” Smith agreed. “If Ithaka were to ask them to move, it would be dependent on finding another way to house the people.”
Ithaka residents either have been allowed to live in the homes until another site becomes available or were moved into other properties, he said.
Ithaka is renting back some of the properties from Blue Truck, so residents can stay in the homes, Smith said.
Steve Handen, one of five Ithaka founders, led the objection. In May, a group of 33 people formerly associated with Ithaka filed a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, claiming Ithaka has abdicated its intended purpose — which included providing low-cost housing in perpetuity to some clients — and has engaged in "puzzling financial dealings."
Smith said the Attorney General's office has asked questions in recent weeks, and Ithaka's board will meet with state representatives possibly this week.
Smith, who has helped 32 nonprofits in transition clear their hurdles, said changing a nonprofit’s mission is allowed.
“Sometimes that makes sense,” he said. “It wasn’t a bad idea; it’s a matter of where do you go next.”
Ithaka’s shift in philosophy from providing permanent low-income housing to transitional housing with support programs to move clients into independent housing is “a change that’s happened with other homeless organizations,” Smith said.
Handen died of cancer in July, but other Bijou Community members remain involved with getting their concerns addressed, including the fate of a columbarium that contains cremains of some of the city's deceased homeless.
The columbarium is at the West Bijou Street property that Blue Truck owns and that the Bijou Community has asked to be given or sold back to them.
Smith has this promise about the columbarium: “One way or another, we’re going to protect that. It has to happen. It’s a special place.”
The annual Longest Night of the Year observance at the columbarium, marking those who died on the streets and others whose ashes are buried there, is on for Dec. 21, he said.
In a letter to the Bijou Community, whose members over the years have worked on various social justice issues in Colorado Springs, Steve Handen's daughter, Emmy Handen, said Blue Truck wants to hold off talking about any transaction until the Attorney General's case is resolved.
Ithaka also was cited in the complaint to the Attorney General's office for selling its properties for what appeared to be less than market value and potentially showing favoritism.
Smith said the organization wanted to collect capital to be involved with the new development at 301 S. Union Blvd.
With the money from selling off properties, Ithaka had bought interest in a proposed mixed-use development. City Council gave approval in May for the land to be rezoned, enabling an old health department building to be razed. Plans at that time called for 60 for-profit apartments and 48 townhomes, and 16 efficiency apartments as transitional housing for the indigent.
The land owner, the Legacy Institute, pulled out and sold the property in July to Blue Truck for $3 million, according to county assessor records. Blue Truck's owner, Drew Gaiser, did not respond to a request for an interview. Smith said he is meeting with Gaiser in upcoming weeks.
The Legacy Institute, which funds public education, community development and public leadership in Colorado Springs, wanted to build a charter school on part of the land, said CEO Zach McComsey.
“A new school project wasn't feasible at this time due to COVID-related budget impacts on schools and the foundation grant dollars needed to start them,” he said in an email.