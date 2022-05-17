Colorado Springs’ first supportive apartment complex for homeless young adults ages 18-24 received approval Monday to move forward with development.

The 50-unit Launchpad Apartments project has been awarded $1.2 million of federal 9% low-income housing tax credits from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, said Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place, which operates the only shelter for homeless teens in Colorado Springs.

The state agency on Monday approved 12 of 26 applications in this go-round for tax credit financing, for a total of $14.4 million, according to an award summary.

“This sort of housing and help is what’s going to help young people turn their lives around, so they won’t end up in adult homelessness,” Kemppainen said.

Cohen-Esrey Development Group, based in Kansas with an office in Denver, has a contract to purchase 1.32 acres of land on the westside, near 19th and Uintah streets, said Lisa Sorensen, development director.

The company has specialized in developing low-income housing using tax credits for 20 years, she said.

Sorensen calls Launchpad “a very unique and special project,” adding that it’s the company’s “first youth-specific project” that will be built specifically to serve at-risk young adults.

About 350 youths were homeless in Colorado Springs in March, with 150 of those identified as “unsheltered,” according to the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a group that works on eliminating homelessness.

“What we see typically is nearly half of unsheltered youth are waiting for housing,” Kemppainen said, “Nearly half are in life and health circumstances that require in-depth services and a healing-housing type of environment.”

Construction on Launchpad Apartments will begin later this year and is expected be completed in the first half of 2024, Kemppainen said.

The Place will manage the new complex and provide supportive services for residents that include assistance with education and employment, mental health treatment from Peak Vista Community Health Centers, and activities such as mindfulness and yoga classes.

“This is really housing and health stability,” Kemppainen said. “We’ll have diverse options for young people to get engaged because that’s what works — not forcing anything but providing so many options people will want to get engaged.”

Based on surveys from existing youth clients and staff at The Place, the complex will feature a community space, reading or gaming nooks, a communal kitchen, an outdoor courtyard and trauma-informed design by Shopworks Architecture in Denver.

“They’re thinking about how the space is laid out to be inviting and joyful, roomy, safe and encouraging,” Kemppainen said.

“It’s a launch pad,” she said. “Imagine your first apartment, I’m on my own. They’ll be on their own, but they’ll have as much support as they’d like.”

Residents will receive the services and housing free of charge, with vouchers from the Colorado Division of Housing paying the rent.

The location will be convenient for residents, Sorensen said.

“The site will specifically serve the youth in that it is a truly walkable site — the youth will be able to walk to the grocery store and Walgreens, it’s on a bus route and on a city bike path,” she said.

Kemppainen has dreamed of building a campus for homeless youths for about five years, with the organization's board giving the go-ahead a year ago.

The Place for a decade has been housing youth who have come into its program from homelessness in nearly 50 transitional rental units scattered throughout the city, working with private landlords and other nonprofit organizations to ensure participants succeed in becoming self-sufficient, she said.

“Half of youth experiencing homelessness need more than transitional housing,” she said. “This longer-term help over the course of time when their minds are developing and changing is life-changing.”

Cohen-Esrey has another project in Colorado Springs in the works. A 133-unit affordable workforce housing complex, Panorama Heights, will break ground this summer southeast of Academy and Fountain boulevards, Sorensen said. It will house residents who earn 30%, 50% and 70% of the area median income.

“There is a very significant demand for affordable housing in all the markets we work in,” Sorensen said.

Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs also received $1.3 million of 9% low-income housing tax credits on Monday, for the organization's first housing development: 50 affordable apartments adjacent to its headquarters on South Murray Boulevard.

Thirteen units will be designated for homeless military veterans and paid for with state housing vouchers. Low-income seniors earning 40% to 60% of the area median income will fill the other units and also will receive supportive services.