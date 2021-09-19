Agencies that help the homeless are scrambling to fill a gaping hole in critical services after the July closure of Colorado Springs’ only respite care facility for people who’d been discharged from hospital stays but were too medically fragile to convalesce on the streets or in a shelter.
Ascending to Health, the nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by Greg Morris, a certified physician assistant, had been leasing a building at 1902 E. Boulder St. that, at its peak, provided beds and medical staff for 12 homeless men and six women who were recovering from surgery, illness or disease. Up to an additional eight patients could be cared for in motel rooms.
"Our job was to make sure they didn’t go back to the hospital within 30 days … or they’d risk limited or no (insurance) reimbursement,” said Morris, whose agency also could help clients find and maintain permanent housing after their inpatient stays.
A lack of staff led to what Morris calls a “suspension” of respite services, which were closed July 28 as the nonprofit embarked on a reorganization plan.
“Staffing started becoming an issue late last year. We received 80 resumes and not one interview was set up from those,” he said. “COVID just really created a setback throughout the nonprofit community, and especially for those caring for the homeless.”
Ascending to Heath’s employees dwindled from 15 to 10. For a small organization, in the toughest of times, it was a deal breaker, Morris said.
“Once our staff got down to the point that we couldn’t provide adequate care on the front lines, we just suspended services,” he said.
Morris said he gave the hospitals and homeless service providers that referred patients to his agency “at least” a week’s notice that the respite program would, for the foreseeable future, be closing its doors on July 28.
Of the eight men who were recovering at Ascending to Health’s Boulder Street building at the time of the program’s suspension, Morris said that several were ready to be discharged. Those who weren’t were released back to the referring hospital or an assisted-living facility, said Morris, adding that he even paid for some clients to stay in motel rooms until they were healthy enough to move on.
“Nobody was discharged to the shelter or the streets,” he said.
For almost a decade, that’s been the singular mission of Ascending to Health and of its founder, who in 2019 was named El Paso County’s Public Health Champion.
“Respite care is an essential part of a community’s homeless safety network,” Morris said. “If you have a vibrant respite program, you can make an impact on the community because the visibility of the homeless goes down. There’s no other type of organization that has that impact.”
One of the program’s main referring partners, UCHealth, has financially contributed to Ascending to Health for years. Hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin championed its work, and lamented the temporary closure.
“We recognize homeless medical respite as a significant need in our community,” she said, in an email response to questions from The Gazette.
Vogrin said that in addition to its work assisting homeless patients by partnering with Ascending to Health, the healthcare network that operates the Memorial Hospital system in Colorado Springs often spends “a significant amount of time looking into options and will keep patients in the hospital until a safe discharge option is found.”
Vogrin said UCHealth recently paid for a motel room for a patient using funds from the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the Hospital to Home program through the Independence Center supplied daily meals and check-ins with the patient.
As soon as the hospital learned in July that Ascending to Health was at risk of closing, meetings were scheduled with them to “form contingency plans.”
“When notified of the closure on July 29, all referrals to ATH from Memorial ceased,” Vogrin said. “UCHealth does not discharge homeless patients who are medically fragile and in need of respite care or other medical care to the streets.”
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Brian Erling also mourned the loss of critical services.
“The closure of Ascending to Health is a loss for our community and it impacts our most vulnerable patients once they are ready to leave our Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals,” he said in an email. “As advocates for whole person care, we are working closely with city and county leaders as they create a plan to reach the homeless population who are in need of extended medical care. We look forward to collaborating to ensure all community members receive the best available care.”
Springs Rescue Mission, which runs Colorado Springs’ largest homeless shelter and related services, also had referred clients to Morris’ organization, chief development officer Travis Williams said in an email.
“Since the closure of Ascending to Health, we have connected some clients with healthcare providers and community partners who can make referrals regarding their placement in care facilities and the like,” he said
Springs Rescue Mission also has allowed patients to stay in its day center during the day to rest and assist with their recovery, Vogrin said.
The city had hired Ascending to Health to shelter and care for homeless people who had tested positive for COVID-19 or who had symptoms and needed a place to go, Phelps said. The contract began June 1, when the city closed its temporary homeless isolation shelter at the City Auditorium after operating it since April 2020.
Ascending to Health held the contract for two and a half months, until Aug. 13, Phelps said.
“Because of the scale of the issue, it became apparent the city needed to find another agency to shelter people testing positive,” he said.
ComCor, a nonprofit organization that houses and rehabilitates people exiting the correctional system, took over the contract last month, Phelps said. There were 20 homeless people with COVID-related issues staying in ComCor beds last week, he said.
Though Ascending to Health’s respite program is on hold, Morris said that its program that helped patients find permanent housing once they were well enough to leave is still active, and currently handling rent payments for eight clients.
That’s good news for Jeff Smelker, who was able to regain his health, and his footing in life, thanks to Ascending to Health.
“They took care of me pretty good. I say Ascending to Health saved my life,” said Smelker, who was an inpatient in the men's program for nine months, recovering from cancer, before the agency helped him find an apartment in 2019.
Someone from the agency comes by once a month to pick up his rent, but as of mid-September, Smelker said, that collection had not been made and he's been unable to reach anyone at Ascending to Health's administrative office on North Weber Street.
"It does worry me, because if the housing program goes away, I don't know where I'm going to go," he said.
Morris said his organization, with a $650,000 annual operating budget, isn’t out of commission.
A restructuring is underway, with the goal of bringing its administrative offices, the respite center and the housing program under one roof, he said.
Funding negotiations are in the works, Morris said, declining to mention a timeline or potential location.
“Things are going to turn around, and we’ll be back in the game sooner than you think,” he said.
Homeless advocates in the Springs worry that the agency's relaunch, when it comes, will be too late for too many of the city's must vulnerable, ailing, residents.
A special report by The Gazette in early 2020 chronicling the deadly nature of homelessness in El Paso County found that dozens of people had died over a recent 18-month stretch. That death toll has continued to rise.
Sixty-one people died while homeless in 2018 in El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
That number fell to 56 in 2019, but it jumped to 79 last year — the highest since the coroner began tracking such deaths three years ago.
"We had an inadequate system on a good day, so losing this organization that filled in the gap is a serious hit to our safety net," said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside Cares, a nonprofit that serves and supports the homeless community. "There were times when referrals would be made, and (Ascending to Health) just didn't have the beds available, and that was always a challenge.
"But now to have no where at all for people to go? It's catastrophic."