Colorado Springs police recently hauled hundreds of pounds of trash and arrested several people -- including four felons --as part of a weeklong cleanup effort in response to multiple complaints about illegal camping activity along the Greenway Trail just south of the downtown area, officials said.
Police said they had been fielding an increased number of complaints about the area over the past two months. Witnesses reported a variety of illegal activity ranging from littering and fires to drug use and assault.
Officers began on Dec. 30 by advising homeless people in the area that they were camping illegally and informing them of the resources at their disposal, including shelter and counseling, police said. They also warned campers that a cleanup operation would begin Jan. 6, and that many of them could be arrested if they remained in the area.
“While many campers heeded the warnings and packed up, many others did not and were cited with a variety of charges,” police said in a statement.
Police said they hauled off truckloads of litter, cleared dozens of misdemeanor warrants and made multiple arrests. They also found shelter for several people, including a couple that recently gave birth to a baby.