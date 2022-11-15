The Place, an organization that runs Colorado Springs’ only homeless teen shelter and a drop-in center for youths, has reopened after a 15-day shutdown due to a glitch with insurance coverage.

Services were disrupted from Oct. 31, when the organization’s general liability and property insurance coverage expired, until insurance coverage was renewed on Monday, CEO Shawna Kemppainen said.

“We successfully resolved the business insurance issues that caused the short-term scale back on those important direct services,” she said.

During the temporary closure, youths seeking day or night shelter were referred to other agencies, including a teen homeless shelter in Denver and two emergency shelters in Colorado Springs.

In all, The Place worked with nearly 100 teens and young adults across its shelter, housing and outreach programs over the past two weeks, Kemppainen said.

Fifteen youths transitioned into safe housing with friends, family or at another shelter, she said.

A street outreach team made contact with 33 teens and young adults, including six newly homeless youths.

And the organization's housing employees connected with 57 youths across several programs.

“Our teams are now in full force at every site,” Kemppainen said.

The Place operates a 20-bed emergency overnight shelter at 423 E. Cucharras St. for ages 15-20 and also offers supported transitional housing and help with other life basics, including education and employment.

Last year, 152 youths stayed at the shelter, the organization reported.

The drop-in center, 2708 E. Fountain Blvd., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Youths up to age 24 can hang out, rest and obtain cold weather supplies, food and access to computers.

The center also provides case management and assistance with obtaining vital documents, housing, mental health counseling, government health and food benefits, employment and education.

Transportation is available by calling 719-244-3959.

The outreach team helped 574 youths on the streets last year.