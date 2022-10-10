Crystal Karr has moved from overseeing a transitional housing program for homeless families to being the city’s ear on homeless issues.

“I’m excited about being able to have a broader impact on our community,” she said Monday, one week after starting her new job as the city of Colorado Springs’ homelessness prevention and response coordinator.

Her role encompasses big-picture coordination of the city’s part in a regional effort to prevent homelessness and respond to issues affecting homeless people.

She also serves as the city’s liaison between government departments and nonprofits working to help move homeless people back into housing.

After listening to concerns, Karr said she will define what the city can do to address problems and where nonprofit agencies can step in to best create solutions.

The position is critical, Steve Posey, community development manager, said in a statement.

Karr’s first-hand experience working in the field for a service provider will benefit her in the new role, he said.

Karr said she also will participate in decision-making about different grants.

Karr was one of six applicants interviewed, said city spokesman Max D’Onofrio.

She replaces Andy Phelps, the first person to hold the position and who left in early June, after being hired to work as a special adviser on homelessness and housing to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Karr previously oversaw Family Promise of Colorado Springs, a program of Interfaith Hospitality Network that operated a shelter for homeless families.

The program closed in July but is restructuring to start a smaller-scale transitional housing family program.

And Interfaith Family Network is restarting its church rotation program, in which homeless families sleep at different churches while working toward being able to rent an apartment.

Homelessness is a complex issue, Karr said.

“It’s not always just a matter of somebody made some bad decisions; it’s usually a cluster of multiple issues — their car stopped working, they lost their job, housing, sometimes mental illness is a component.”

A shortage of shelter beds for families and a lack of affordable housing throughout the community are top challenges, she said.

“Also in our community there are people who feel like the city is doing too much, and then there are people who feel like the city is not doing enough,” Karr said.

“I'm trying to find ways to communicate well with everyone so we can better understand all of the positions,” she said. “I hope to be able to create a safer community for everybody.”