Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs’ largest homeless shelter, will serve a special free lunch in honor of Easter from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at its campus, 5 W. Las Vegas St.

The event is open to anyone in need of a meal, said spokesman Cameron Moix. The menu will include maple-glazed ham, wild-caught Rockfish, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and carrot cake, he said.

The Christian organization served more than 400 diners last year at Easter and expects about the same number this year, Moix said.

Seatings will happen in three, 40-minute intervals in the dining hall on campus.

“Easter reminds us of our responsibility to meet people right where they are and see the immense worth they have regardless of their past,” President and CEO Jack Briggs said in announcing this year’s event.

Volunteers help prepare and serve the meal, which is funded by community donations, Moix said.