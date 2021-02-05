COVID-19 vaccines for Colorado Springs' homeless population and front-line service agency employees could be available sooner than later.
“We believe it will be relatively soon — I don’t think we’re looking at months away, that’s not the indication we’re getting,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission, which runs the city’s largest campus with services for the homeless.
But it could be later than sooner.
Gov. Jared Polis’ newest timeline for vaccine distribution reclassified homeless clients and service workers down a notch, from the 1B category, which is to start this month, to 1C.
With El Paso County being shorted thousands of doses, as was discovered this week, there’s no definitive time in sight.
Either way, homeless shelters and soup kitchens are preparing for a possible short turnaround.
“It may come on us quickly,” Williams said.
Springs Rescue Mission is prepping for a mobile inoculation clinic to be set up on or near its campus at 5 W. Las Vegas St., Williams said. Vaccines will be administered to clients and staff by Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
“We’re working to make it as convenient as possible,” Williams said.
Peak Vista did not want to comment on the plan since “that phase of the vaccine rollout has not opened up yet,” said spokeswoman Amy Welsh.
Springs Rescue Mission is sheltering 320 homeless people per night and has about 60 staff who directly work with the homeless population, Williams said.
“From our end, we’re ready and wanting to be flexible and ensure those who are homeless and desiring the vaccination can get it,” he said.
People who are homeless are thought to be vulnerable to disease such as the novel coronavirus because of their living conditions and sanitization practices.
Colorado Springs’ two largest shelters both have had COVID-19 outbreaks among employees and clients. Springs Rescue Mission reported a total of 46 cases in December, and the Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery Center had 12 cases.
The Marian House Kitchen, run by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, has not had any outbreaks and also is getting ready for inoculating clients and front-line workers.
A neighborhood nurse from Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, who works at The Marian House Kitchen three days a week, will administer the COVID-19 vaccines on site, said Catholic Charities spokeswoman Rochelle Schlortt.
The nurse routinely gives flu shots to clients, she said.
Also available to help are staff from SET Family Clinics, a nonprofit medical care program for homeless, uninsured, underinsured and Medicaid recipients, which provides care to Marian House clients.
"As soon as the vaccine becomes available, we'll set up a clinic at the Marian House," Schlortt said.