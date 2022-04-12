With more federal funding than ever before flowing into charitable housing programs from coronavirus pandemic relief money, community leaders expect a new cooperative effort to get more homeless people into stable housing to make a noticeable difference.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, someplace to lay their head, to have a stove to cook a warm meal for their families, to nurture their children,” Dominique Jackson, regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development department, said Tuesday in announcing the new program at City Hall.

Colorado Springs is one of the first communities in the state to answer the call to action of the House America initiative, she said at a news conference.

House America, a project of HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, is pushing for leaders of municipalities, counties, states and tribal nations to use COVID impact dollars to adopt a "Housing First" approach to help the homeless.

The Housing First model of the National Alliance to End Homelessness quickly moves homeless people into permanent housing before addressing problems such as substance abuse, mental illness or employment, and not requiring sobriety, a job or a clean record.

Colorado Springs’ initiative has been named “Homeless to House,” said Steve Posey, the city’s community development director.

The city, the Colorado Springs Housing Authority and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care will work collaboratively to change lives, he said.

The agencies will determine how to spend $5.7 million in additional HOME grants from HUD, to fund key projects under the House America challenge.

HOME grants fund building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing and provide direct rental assistance to low-income residents teetering on the edge of losing their residence.

Also, the local housing authority has 101 additional emergency housing vouchers that need to be fully utilized by September 2023, Posey said.

Nationwide, the government has issued 70,000 emergency housing vouchers and $5 billion in HUD HOME grants.

Posey expects that by mid-2024, 150 new permanent housing units will be online in Colorado Springs,

When combined with existing programs, including tax credits for affordable housing projects, the goal is that “shelters no longer need to fill in as housing,” Posey said. “We’re making it possible for everyone to choose a path from homelessness to home.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said local service providers have “significantly impacted” housing and homelessness.

Affordable housing stock in the city has more than doubled in the past five years, he said, from 3,000 to 6,100 units, he said. And with about 750 emergency overnight shelter beds, there are enough sleeping quarters for anyone seeking such assistance, he said.

Suthers also cited early tallies of this year’s annual census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people. While specifics won’t be released for several weeks, Suthers said the number of unsheltered homeless has “dropped significantly,” indicating a decrease by as much as half in the population from what the community typically sees.

In recent years, 400 to 500 unsheltered homeless living on the streets have been counted, along with 1,400 to 1,500 sheltered homeless, who live in shelters, with relatives or other temporary settings.

The frame of a four-story, 50-unit supportive housing complex is rising near The Citadel mall. The Commons will accommodate about 120 people, from babies to elderly, said Beth Roalstad, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, which is building the project with Rocky Mountain Communities, a Denver-based nonprofit that will do property management.

Scheduled to open in December, the complex will provide one-, two- and three-bedroom units for homeless veterans, as well as families and singles chronically sleeping on the streets and in shelters.

Clients may enter in any condition, Roalstad said: "We're here to accept individuals into housing, not prevent them from getting housing."

Sixty-eight percent of chronically homeless people have mental health or substance abuse problems, she said.

The program will take referrals from the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a consortium of homeless agencies and others in the community working to end homelessness, and will accept people who have no income or insurance, people with criminal histories, those who have been evicted or have domestic violence issues.

They will receive case management, behavioral health counseling, treatment for substance abuse, health care, support groups, employment assistance, recreation and other services.

A second phase on the property will add 69 similar units.

The $18 million project broke ground last August and is scheduled to open in December, Roalstad said.