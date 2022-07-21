On a cold day and night in late February when temperatures didn't rise much above zero, Colorado Springs recorded the largest number of chronic homeless people ever tallied by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, an agency that counts El Paso County’s homeless population as a requirement for receiving federal funding for services and programs.

Just shy of 400 people self-identified as being homeless for at least one consecutive year or repeatedly over the past three years and having at least one ongoing health condition such as physical, mental or substance disorders, according to the results released Thursday.

“The chronic homeless population was increasingly high among unsheltered folks. Eighty percent of unsheltered identified as chronic, which is significant,” said Evan Caster, manager of homeless initiatives for Community Health Partnership, the administering agency for the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care.

“That’s where we’re going to focus a lot of our attention,” he said.

However, the county saw its lowest number since 2015 of 267 unsheltered homeless people during this year’s Point in Time survey.

Volunteers and street outreach employees accounted for a total of 1,443 homeless people countywide in February; in 2021 there were 1,156 total counted in the survey, and in 2020 there were 1,339.

Last year's numbers did not include unsheltered — people living in tents, on the streets or in cars — as the pandemic precluded that part of the survey from occurring.

In 2020, there were 358 unsheltered homeless people, a 30% decrease over 2018’s community high of 513 unsheltered.

Of the 1,176 homeless people counted as "sheltered" in February, meaning they had a bed for the night but not a permanent residence, 688 were staying in emergency shelters and 488 were in transitional housing.

Both the emergency shelter occupancy and transitional housing were the highest numbers recorded, according to survey results.

Transitional housing does not necessarily mean beds; it can refer to people using subsidized vouchers from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Caster said. Nearly 300 transitional slots were earmarked for veterans, he said.

This year’s numbers could have been influenced by the cold weather driving people inside, Caster said.

Steve Posey, community development division manager for Colorado Springs, said the city has spent money building up emergency shelter beds in the community, and as a result, shelters “continue to have space available for those choosing to access the shelters.”

Street outreach teams from the city’s police and fire departments also encourage people use the shelters, he said.

The city also is participating in a federal House America challenge to address homelessness and support low-income housing projects, distributing emergency housing vouchers, securing tax-credit awards for 150 new permanent supportive housing units and providing more transitional housing for homeless families.

“All of this work is designed to address chronic homelessness, which the count indicates went up this year,” he said.

The search for a new homeless response coordinator also will begin in the next two weeks, Posey said, after the first person in that role was tapped by Gov. Jared Polis’ office earlier this year to work on homeless prevention statewide.

The point in time numbers don’t give a complete picture but a snapshot that’s one of several measurements used to determine the scope of the homeless population and what programs are needed, Caster said.

Monthly tallies of homeless military veterans and youths also help agencies and organizations set programs, he said. Over the first six months of this year, El Paso County averaged 401 households with at least one homeless veteran. The county also had a monthly average of 358 homeless youth ages 15-24, according to the statistics.

The homeless youth population also is growing, said Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place, a 20-bed emergency shelter for teens and young adults in Colorado Springs, which also operates a drop-in day center and is building a permanent supportive apartment complex for up to 55 youths.

Compared to last year, the city has experienced a 20% increase in the number of youths who are homeless across the board, from the couch surfers to those staying at the shelter to kids living on the streets, she said.

Veteran homelessness also jumped by 20% this year over last year, data show.