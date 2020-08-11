When Dorian McGowan went out to her van Monday, she encountered sticker shock.
A tag affixed to the window stated her van, parked outside Springs Rescue Mission's homeless shelter where she’s been staying for five months, would be towed in 48 hours if she did not put proper license plates and tags on it.
“We just bought it,” she said, clearly frustrated with the situation. “It takes longer than 48 hours to get it plated.”
Jessica Miller, who lives in a women’s transitional housing portion of the campus, also was surprised to see a bright orange note on her Nissan Altima Friday, saying her car was in danger of being towed in two days.
"I said, 'Come on!' They knew the Department of Motor Vehicles would be closed over the weekend, and I had to work," she said.
The temporary plate that had been on the car had blown away, Miller said, and she’s waiting for new plates and tags to arrive in the mail.
“All my paperwork is in order, which I showed them,” Miller said. “It would be very unfortunate if it was towed – I work as a CNA and also do COVID testing for the state, which takes me to Denver, Durango and Cañon City. I cannot lose my car and my job, especially when I’m so close to getting out of here and making it on my own.”
Springs Rescue Mission allows two to three days for unknown, improperly registered or illegally plated vehicles to park on its campus south of downtown Colorado Springs, chief development officer Travis Williams said. Employees try to locate the owners and determine their plans for the vehicle, he said.
“Owners can work with case managers, and we encourage owners to get things rectified, like expired tags, so they’re driving and parking legally within the community,” he said.
Protecting the safety and health of the campus, which averages up to 350 people in the summer and can accommodate up to 650 people, drives the policy, he said.
“It is not our best practice to have unknown vehicles camped out on our campus,” Williams said.
Construction of a campus expansion has reduced onsite parking, Williams said.
“We have limited parking space — we struggle with having parking for staff,” he said.
The organization is expanding its kitchen and dining room to increase seating from 65 people at a time to 200.
“What’s heart-breaking is when folks have to stand outside in a line for hours for a meal,” Williams said.
People have been lining up at 3:30 p.m. for dinner, he said, which is seated in shifts at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The larger kitchen and dining room are scheduled to open in mid-September, Williams said.
Parking on the expansive campus, which primarily serves chronically homeless people and includes a shelter, a resource center, transitional housing, job training, residential addiction recovery programs and other services, will only tighten.
After the expansion is completed next month, the organization will move forward with plans to enclose the property with a fence around the perimeter, build one single entry point and turn the main parking lot into a center courtyard, Williams said.
“We start with the philosophy of meeting people where they’re at and do whatever we can to accommodate people,” he said. But, “Towing is not an uncommon practice.”
The majority of homeless clients don’t own vehicles, but those who do park at the facility.
McGowan says she’s working on obtaining plates and tags for her newly purchased used van, but the Department of Motor Vehicles’ process is slower than it used to be with the coronavirus pandemic.
“They need to realize that trying to get plates and tags takes time,” she said of Springs Rescue Mission.
She said she doesn’t know what she’ll do if the van gets hauled away.
“We’re homeless and can barely afford day-to-day necessities, let alone $280 to get it back if it gets towed,” she said.
McGowan knows exactly what it costs to retrieve a towed vehicle because her fiancé’s car recently was towed from the Springs Rescue Mission lot, she said.
Miller said when she told security staff she had legitimate paperwork for her van, they told her they couldn’t do anything about it because it’s the mission's property and their rules.
Her car had not been towed as of Tuesday, but she remains worried, saying the system is unfair.
McGowan agreed.
“We’re not just parking here,” she said. “We’re staying here. If we’re staying here, we’re obviously homeless and can’t afford to pay for the tow.”