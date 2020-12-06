Buying and selling a house can be a joyful or discouraging experience depending on the homeowners’ particular circumstances.
For this reason, The Cutting Edge Realtors focuses chiefly on serving homebuyers and sellers in and around Colorado Springs, and celebrates each other’s victories and lifts up those who need it. Its motto, “We Are Stronger Together,” not only has secured TCER’s continued success, but resulted in the company’s selection as one of the Gazette Best Workplaces for 2020.
In operation three years, TCER is an independent real estate brokerage founded on technology, knowledge and individuality, with agents offering a dynamic culture of idea-sharing, positivity, team support, personal growth and continued education.
Above all, TCER values its employees, their suggestions and hard work. According to Broker/Owner Amy Kunce-Martinez, TCER believes in service quality and experience clients receive over the quantity of transactions the company accumulates.
“Representing our clients means we’re advisors, mediators, counselors, marketing specialists, sales reps and often times all of the above in one day. We emphasize collaboration, sharing ideas, communicating trends, training and accountability meetings and a team spirit of helping others,” Kunce-Martinez said.
TCER boasts 140-plus agents who likely joined the company because of its dynamic culture, Kunce-Martinez said. “They’re passionate about making our work family a top priority. When given the opportunity to pronounce what they love about working at TCER, they clearly rise to the occasion,” Kunce-Martinez said.
Recently, the company jumped to No. 3 in the city in overall production, with a second location that opened this year and a third to open soon. TCER has eight partners and a three-office staff, each important to the operation as they serve uniquely different clients while representing the company brand.
“Those chosen to represent us meet the standards we have set to work with honesty, integrity, fairness, and kindness,” Kunce-Martinez said.
“In addition, we don’t stuff them into our ‘box.’ We value their individuality. This creates a community of tolerance, new perspectives and ideas that facilitate growth and adaptation. Without their voices and experiences, we wouldn’t be growing individually both personally and professionally.”
TCER just initiated a Commission Share Program to encourage agents to donate a portion of their pay to a fund dedicated to giving back to our local community. Most agents support an organization or two throughout the year — with time, awareness and monetary donations.
Most important, TCER feels a strong responsibility to foster and uphold what it loves about the city and neighboring communities. TCER hopes the community will stand with them in making a difference in activities such as blood drives, food/toy drives and dedicated shifts at the Marian House.
“When a transaction is complete we are forever remembered for our efforts in seeing them through this monumental moment in their journey. Helping people through the process is incredibly rewarding,” Kunce-Martinez said.