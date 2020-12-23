Nestled snugly along a short, one-block section in the Old North End is a beautiful display of Christmas and Americana.
Colorado Springs likely contains other neighborhoods that are more brilliant and attention grabbing but a short segment of East Caramillo Street between Weber Street and Wahsatch Avenue looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
A series of beautifully maintained homes, most built more than 100-years ago, line this light-filled street, taking visitors back in time. Driving or walking through the neighborhood, you half expect to see Ralphie and his friends from "A Christmas Story" walking along the sidewalk, discussing how great it would be to get a Red Ryder BB gun as a gift this year.
Maneuvering through the block takes no time at all and there's not a lot to distract your gaze. There are no fancy light shows or intricate displays. In many ways, this is just a typical Colorado Springs neighborhood.
However, there's also a feeling of peace and community on this tiny little strip of street that, after a troublesome year, exudes a sense of calm, warmth and positivity that harkens back to a much simpler time.
If you happen to be close by, it's well worth a visit.
Looking for more great holiday lights? Click here for a map of some of our best lights in the Colorado Springs area.
RELATED:
Add your favorite light displays to The Gazette's holiday lights contest map
List of 2020 local holiday events