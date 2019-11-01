happy holidays

Courtesy of Army.mil

MUSIC

Nov. 16: Handel's Messiah — With the Colorado Springs Chorale, 2 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way,Woodland Park, $15; awmi.net/event/messiah.

Nov. 16: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; altitudetickets.com.

Nov. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59-$80; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

trans siberian

Courtesy of Altitude Tickets

Nov. 21: Wizards of Winter — Holiday Rock Opera, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32.25-$68; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Nov. 23: Gentri: Finding Christmas — 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $34-$44; parkerarts.org.

Nov. 25: Lindsey Stirling's Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $32-$76; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Swing into Christmas with the Beverly Belles — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, PACE Center, Parker, $33-$39; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 6: Peace on Earth Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, free-will offering; 481-3511.

Dec. 6: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Kaki King, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 and up; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 6-8: A Classic Parker Holiday — With Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, PACE Center, Parker, $24-$29; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 7: A Christmas Wish — America the Beautiful Chorus with Velvet Hills Women's A Cappella Chorus and Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15; atbchorus.com.

Dec. 9: The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$89.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 11: Face Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 12: "Holiday and Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $47.50 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 13-14: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — Holiday show with Mavis Staples, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46.50-$89.50; axs.com.

Dec. 14: KS 107.5 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 15: Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 15: Pueblo Municipal Band Holiday Concert —2 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, free; sdc-arts.org.

holiday music

Courtesy of rd.com

Dec. 15: "Holiday & Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 17: "All I Want for Christmas is Attention" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 19-21: A Season of Harmony Christmas Show — With Restless Heart, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49 and up; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 20: KOOL 105 Yule Koncert — Featuring Starship and the Romanitcs, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 21: FACE Vocal Band Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$45; altitudetickets.com.

STAGE

Nov. 8-Dec. 4: "A Christmas Carol" — 6-8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$25; simpich.com/theatre.

Nov. 22-Dec. 29: "All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Dec. 29, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.

Nov. 23: "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.

Nov. 29-Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.

Dec. 3: "Clara's Dream" — A twist on "The Nutcracker," 5 or 7 p.m., The PACE Center, Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 5: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical" — 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer

Courtesy of axs.com

Dec. 7: "The Nutcracker" — 2-4 p.m., Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; rachaelsdance@msn.com.

Dec. 12: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $34-$119; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Dec. 12-21: "The Nutcracker of Parker" — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 18: An Irish Christmas — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 20-23: "Nutcracker" — Colorado Youth Ballet and dancers of Colorado Ballet Society, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$35; 255-3232, danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

Dec. 20-21: "Santa's Naughty List" — Burlesque, drag queens and more, 7:30 p.m.The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 22: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" — 2:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$49.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 24: "Twas the Night Before Christmas" — 2 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 26: "Holiday Wishes" — Presented by Cirque Musica, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$80; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 27: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$58; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

adam trent

Courtesy of Bing Crosby Theater

Dec. 29: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Dec. 6-7: Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, with live nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.

Dec. 7 and 14: Second Floor Studios Holiday Show — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.; 321-2222, coartlady@gmail.com.

SHOPPING

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Stapleton Holiday Bazaar — Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8240 Northfield Blvd., Denver; tinyurl.com/yyxbh4hj.

Nov. 21-23: Winter Gift Market — 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; tinyurl.com/ycohue3b.

Dec. 14: Holiday Vegan Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/y525dw93.

CHARITY

Nov. 2: Gingerbread and Jazz — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 6-10 p.m., Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.

Nov. 18-25: Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child — Donations of shoebox gifts for children around the world. For drop-off locations, go to tinyurl.com/y5une57h.

Nov. 23: November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.

Nov. 28-Jan. 17: Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — To benefit local health and human service agencies. For a list of events and to donate, go to emptystockingfundco.org.

empty stocking

Dec. 11: Community CPR Class and Toys for Tots Toy Drive — 6:30-8 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Admission is a new unwrapped toy or donation to Tri-Lakes Cares; monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.

FOOD AND DRINK

Nov. 17: Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15-$20. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.

Nov. 21: Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., $49 Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.

Dec. 5: It's Christmas Thyme Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 6: Oaxacan Around the Christmas Tree - Tamales Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 7: Sons of Norway Holiday Scandinavian Tea — 2-3:30 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20. Reservations required by Dec. 4: Kathie Godsil, 229-9289.

Dec. 7 or 14: Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.

holiday-tea

Courtesy of celebrategettysburg.com

Dec. 7 or 21: Christmas Candy Cooking Class — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $100. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 11: Homemade Holiday Gifts Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 11: Holiday Baking: Tiny Treats Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 13: Couples Class: A Christmas Celebration Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 17: Have a Fantas-taco Christmas Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 19:  Couples Class: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 20:  Couples Class: No-Fuss Hors d'oeurves Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

OTHER EVENTS

Nov. 8-Feb. 23: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Go online for prices and times; downtowncs.com/skate.

Nov. 12-Jan. 4: Winter Wonderland: Holiday Traditions — Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10; tinyurl.com/y5jadjsn.

Nov. 22-23: L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $29. Tickets: centralcityopera.org/lesprit.

Nov. 29-Dec. 22: Santa’s Village — 4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 15; nightly Dec. 16-22, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger, $60 for four-pack. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8mexec9.

Nov. 29-Jan. 3: Blossoms of Light — 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $14-$21. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybqlputy.

Dec. 6-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1, with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $5.75-$12.75 in advance, $7.75-$14.75 at gate, 75 cents for ages 2 and younger; cmzoo.org/electricsafari.

electric safari

Courtesy of Springs Bargains

Dec. 7: Small Town Christmas Book Signings — With Carmela Lavigna Coyle, author of "Can Princesses Become Astronauts?" 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nancy Oswald, author of "Ruby's Christmas Gift," 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Margaret Mizushime, author of "Tracking Game: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Dec. 7: 1940's White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver, $75. Tickets: 1940sball.org.

Dec. 7: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:30 p.m., on Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street, proceeding south to Vermijo Avenue; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Dec. 7-31: Helicopter Christmas Light Tours — 6-9 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way, $94 and up. Registration: 648-5580, coloradovertical.com.

Dec. 11: Electric Moonlight — For adults only, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Road, $65.75 in advance, $70.75 day of event, if available; cmzoo.org/em.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 27-28 and 30-31: Umphrey's McGee New Year's Run — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; ticketmaster.com.

happy new year

Courtesy of 123RF.com

Dec. 31: NYE - White Rose Gala — 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $79 and up; axs.com.

Events are added daily. For more events, go to coloradosprings.com. Looking for craft fairs? Head to the Craft Fair calendar in the Home and Garden section, Saturdays in The Gazette.

Send holiday events to listings@gazette.com.

Load comments