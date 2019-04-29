ON THE DENVER CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Over the last days and nights of campaigning before Denver's election day, May 7, Colorado Politics spent time with each of the four leading candidates for mayor as they made the rounds.
And each candidate’s campaign style seemed to say a lot about who they might be if elected Denver’s next mayor.
===
It’s five o’clock in the afternoon and the sunlight from the patio slants into the #VYBE bar and nightclub on Broadway on a lovely spring evening.
Denver mayoral candidate Jamie Giellis chats with a patron at the bar. Her campaign’s antique yellow school bus sits parked outside.
The bus has taken Giellis and her campaign staff to all 78 Denver neighborhoods, a tour that began in February and ended last weekend with a stop in the University neighborhood.
On this particular night, the bus has taken her to the first of several bar stops.
The bar patron to whom Giellis had been talking is not registered to vote. But he’s favorably impressed with her after a few minutes of one-to-one conversation.
Giellis, an urban planner making her first bid for public office, fared better with three Denver Public School teachers sitting at a table on the patio after a day’s work at the Contemporary Learning Academy a few blocks away.
She doesn’t talk a lot about her positions in her encounters. But she asks questions of the trio and mostly just listens to them.
After she was done, her campaign message of using her planning skills to better manage Denver’s unprecedented growth seemed to resonate.
For example, Shelby Gonzales-Parker, a 26-year-old first-year teacher, talked about how some of her students take two buses to get to school each morning because their families live so far from the central neighborhoods of the city.
Gonzales-Parker said many of her students come from lower-income families who have moved to neighborhoods like Montbello and Green Valley Ranch in northeast Denver as their parents cope with gentrification and a scarcity of affordable housing.
Denver’s growth was on Lucas Goodrich’s mind. He is also a first-year teacher. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, he moved to Denver when his partner got a job here.
“I think it’s a double-edged sword," Goodrich said. “More people are good for a city, but also it’s not very good to displace individuals who have been here their entire lives. It’s the only thing they know, and it’s no good to displace those people for luxury condos that are being put up everywhere.”
A third teacher, Jorge Resendez, said he was impressed with Giellis for her willingness to listen to them.
“I appreciate that especially after the teacher strike this year,” he said. “It’s been frustrating that leaders don’t listen to the needs of teachers and students.”
But while they were impressed by Giellis, she did not pick up any firm votes at the table.
Resendez said he can’t vote as an immigrant under the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Goodrich said he had already mailed in his ballot – with a vote for mayor candidate Lisa Calderón – although he said he would reconsider his vote if Giellis makes it into a runoff election.
And Gonzales-Parker said she plans to vote but needs more time to research the candidates. But she said the brief conversation with Giellis helped.
“I haven’t officially made up my mind yet,” she said. “But that definitely affects what I am seeing from all the candidates as far as the effort they’re putting forth.”
Giellis had better luck a few minutes later at another table on the patio where Tony Perry was having beer with a friend after finishing work for the day at a nearby taco restaurant.
Perry had been carrying his mail-in ballot around with him for several days, trying to decide how he wants to vote. He said he is “on the fence” on the city's two ballot issues – on giving the homeless the right to live on the streets and decriminalizing magic mushrooms.
But after a brief conversation with Giellis, he made up his mind on the mayor’s race and filled in the spot next to her name.
“I wanted to ask her directly about the things that bug me as a Denver native,” Perry said. “And she was educated and straight to it in what she can do and cannot do.”
Perry said foremost among those issues is the rising cost of living in Denver. He cited a small apartment where he used to live nearby that went for $450 a few years ago and now rents for $1,450.
“She’s just very personable. … I feel like she has heart in it,” Perry added.
“I’m empathetic, so I can feel that,” he said. “Something just tells me she actually, genuinely cares.”
And with that, Gillies and her team posed for a picture with some of the bar patrons, got back on the yellow bus and moved on to repeat the process at the next stop.
===
Inside Denver mayoral candidate Penfield Tate III’s campaign office, the small white board sign on field operation manager Emily Curtis' desk sends a daily jolt of urgency to all the volunteers who come and go from here.
On April 27, it simply reads “10,” signaling to all that the race that Tate, a former state lawmaker, entered in September was down to that many remaining days.
On this Saturday, everyone is feeling the rush. Curtis had dispatched all her volunteers to canvas their assigned neighborhoods by 11 a.m.
The candidate himself pulls up after making a campaign stop in Montbello and driving south to the Washington Park neighborhood where he was to knock on doors.
Tate is joined there by two of his former statehouse colleagues: Former Rep. Anne McGihon and former state Senate President Joan Fitzgerald, both of whom live nearby.
“I would not want to walk one more precinct in my entire life,” Fitzgerald explains to a couple passing by as Tate handed them his campaign literature.
“Except that it’s Pen,” Fitzgerald added. “It’s important and he’s got the character and the judgment to do something wonderful for the city. I want to stay here as I get older and I need a mayor who’s going to make that possible.”
All neighborhoods are important in a citywide race, but Washington Park is a prime target because of a history of higher-than-average turnout.
On these blocks just south of Exposition Avenue, other volunteers had made some initial contacts. Tate’s job is to close the deal with some of these voters who have been identified as people who likely will casts ballots.
Several of these doorbell rings and knocks go unanswered, which is not surprising, given it's a weekend with nice weather. Tate writes a short note on his campaign flyer and leaves them in the door.
But he hits pay dirt on several other stops.
Emil Marx, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 25 years, tells Tate he will be voting. He and his wife are talking about the candidates and Initiative 300 – which would assert the right of homeless people to live on the street. Marx asks Tate where he stands on the issue.
“It’s a heartfelt response to a problem,” Tate replies. “But I probably won’t vote for it because I don’t think it’s the right solution.” He then outlines his position on dealing with homelessness in the city.
Later, Marx says he and his wife have narrowed their choices for mayor to Tate and Lisa Calderón, a Regis University criminal justice professor.
He adds, “I think talking to him really impressed me and I liked his answers a lot.” Marx agrees to consider putting up a lawn sign after he can consult with his wife.
Nearby, Bob Vance is working on his lawn when Tate approaches him.
“I won’t [put up your] yard sign, but I’ll give you my vote,” Vance said, explaining he wants to keep his lawn uncluttered.
“I think our city definitely needs some change from the current leadership,” Vance says later when asked why he supports Tate. “And I want someone in there who’s more experienced and has some experience in business and government.”
Door-to-door campaigning is a labor-intensive and time-consuming task. In about 90 minutes, Tate only has conversations with about 15 voters. But it’s worth every minute, Tate said.
“I know this is the highest quality contact,” he says. “And I know that if I do this and I convince a person that I’m their candidate in the doorway, nothing they read or hear about me no matter how vile or awful is going to change their mind. Because they’re going to tell their neighbors, ‘No. Because he was standing right here on my porch and I talked to him.”
And those people talk to other people, so there’s a ripple effect, Tate says.
“Plus, at the end of the day, it’s fun, he adds. “If there’s anything that’s fun campaigning, it’s doing this.”
Then, as if on cue, Judy Anderson, a Platt Park resident, pulls up on her bicycle and tells Tate, “I voted for you!”
“He’s a real community person and he gets consensus really well,” Anderson says later. “He might not be as flashy as some of the others but he’s authentic and we trust him.”