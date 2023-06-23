Coaches love a kid who doesn’t shy from the gritty work during summer vacation.

Sam Hoghaug continues to be a beacon for dedication in the prep offseason.

Shortly after the track and field season ended in May, Hoghaug, ventured to Hillsboro, Oregon, on June 3-4 for the Portland Track Festival Youth Meet.

Hoghaug’s Discovery Canyon High School cross-country teammates Grant Hoehne, Sydney Orth, Molly McDowell and Kate Morrow also traveled to Oregon to compete at the event.

“Coach Zev [Caiyem] said it’s good to run those types of races so we can have a little more oxygen,” Hoghaug said. “…When you have all that oxygen it makes it easier to breathe and it helps you run faster and breathe easier.”

Hoghaug finished 16th out of 35 competitors and clocked in at 4 minutes, 13.11 seconds in the 1,500 meter run, which is more than 30 seconds faster than his season-best time of 4:48.92 in the mile that Hoghaug ran May 10, 2022, at the All City Meet.

Albeit 100 meters shorter, the significance of the race revolved around Hoghaug seeing a swift 1,500-meter time.

“Those times show them where they can eventually be here at altitude,” said Discovery Canyon track and field coach Ben Bribach, who coaches Hoghaug in the spring. “Anytime a kid gets a chance to race at sea level, distance runners in particular, they love that feeling. But it also let’s them know what they are capable of doing at 6 or 7,000 feet.

"After a while, we often see kids break sea-level PRs at altitude. And that’s a fun thing for a kid to experience.”

To ensure that happens this year, Hoghaug continued to push after the Oregon trip and does the Thunder’s weight training program.

Bribach said Hoghaug not only builds confidence hitting personal-best times on the track, but also while lifting.

“He came back from this track festival in [Hillsboro] and immediately jumped into our summer strength and conditioning program,” Bribach said. “Sam is absolutely one of the leaders in that program, too. You come in and he’s lifting weights with the football team and the wrestlers and he’s in there as a role model.”

Bribach said the program, run by Sam Melendrez, is designed “for general athletic performance.”

That means all athletes follow a similar weight lifting regimen, which includes hex bar deadlifts, front and back squats and more.

Also, Hoghaug maintains the endurance to log heavy mileage as part of his training for the upcoming cross-country season.

To start, Hoghaug said runners hover around 5 miles per week.

As the season approaches, Thunder distance runners will complete around 50 miles in seven days.

“Over six days we log those miles and the average is around 7 miles per day,” Hoghaug said. “To conclude the week, on Saturdays, we have a long run. During a 50-mile week, that can be up to 11 miles. It’s crazy, but we’re built for it.”