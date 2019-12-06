Canadiens 2, Rangers 1
New York: Nate Thompson scored with less than two minutes left in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Friday night for their second victory in the last eleven games.
Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 29 saves and improved to 7-2-0 in his last nine games at Madison Square Garden.
Brendan Smith scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves in his second straight start in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who was feeling under the weather.
The loss was the Rangers’ 17th in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the start of 2013.
Penguins 2, Coyotes 0
Pittsburgh: Tristan Jarry spoiled Phil Kessel’s return to Pittsburgh, turning aside all 33 shots to post his second consecutive shutout as the Penguins edged the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night.
Kessel helped Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 before being traded to the Coyotes in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk last summer.
Blackhawks 2, Devils 1, SO
Newark, N.J.: An easy two points? No such thing for the Chicago Blackhawks, who never led until Jonathan Toews,
Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach converted in the shootout to beat the Devils 2-1 for their second straight win and a sweep of their brief two-game trip.
Oilers 2, Kings 1
Edmonton, Alberta: Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved back into the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers (18-10-3), who improved to 8-4-2 at home.
Michael Amadio scored for the Kings (11-17-2).
Leafs forward out at least 10 games after injuring leg
Toronto: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will miss at least 10 games because of a leg injury.
The Swede underwent a CT scan Thursday after he was hurt Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
The team said Friday he was placed on long-term injury reserve, meaning he will be out at least 10 games or 24 days. Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season.
Blackhawks Smith wants embattled coach back
Newark, N.J.: Marc Crawford has a fan in Zack Smith. They spent three seasons with the Senators before joining the Hawks. Crawford is on leave the team investigates allegations he abused former players. While Smith said Crawford could be “intense” and yelled, he said he didn’t experience anything that resembled allegations by former NHL players Sean Avery, Brent Sopel and Patrick O’Sullivan.