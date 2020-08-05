HIROSHIMA, Japan • The atomic bomb that exploded over Hiroshima 75 years ago didn’t just kill and maim.
The survivors have also lived for decades with lingering shame, anger and fear. Many in Japan believed radiation sickness is infectious or hereditary.
Some hid their status as survivors. Some harbored thoughts of revenge in their hearts. Some watched as loved ones died, one by one, because of radiation from the bombing, and wondered — Am I next? As they grow old — their average age now exceeds 83 — many now feel an extreme urgency. They are desperate to rid the world of nuclear bombs and share with the young the first-hand horror they witnessed on Aug. 6, 1945.
Koko Kondo, 75
Koko Kondo had a secret mission as a girl: Revenge.
She was determined to find the person who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, the person that caused the suffering and the terrible burns she saw on the faces of girls at her father’s church — and then square off and give them a punch.
She got her chance in 1955.
Ten-year-old Kondo appeared on an American TV show called “This is Your Life” that was featuring her father, Rev. Kiyoshi Tanimoto, one of six survivors profiled in John Hersey’s book “Hiroshima.”
Kondo stared in hatred at another guest: Capt. Robert Lewis, co-pilot of the B-29 bomber Enola Gay that dropped the bomb.
While Kondo, who survived the bombing as an infant, was wondering if she would act on her fantasy and punch him, the host asked Lewis how he felt after dropping the bomb.
“Looking down from thousands of feet over Hiroshima, all I could think of was, ‘God, what have we done?’” he said.
Kondo saw tears well in Lewis’ eyes, and her hatred melted away.
“He was not a monster; he was just another human being. ... I knew that I should hate the war, not him,” Kondo told the AP.
She said she was grateful she met Lewis because it helped the hate go away.
Still, she suffered years of humiliation and prejudice that she had to overcome as she grew up.
On the eve of Thursday’s memorial at the cenotaph of Hiroshima Peace Park, Kondo held a moment of silence and prayed for the victims, and for Lewis.
That meeting changed her way of thinking and helped her overcome the difficulties later in her life, she said.
“It’s time we human beings get together and abolish nuclear weapons,” she said. “We have hope.”