Hikers found an injured, unconscious woman on a northwest Colorado Springs hiking trail Friday. 

El Paso County Search and Rescue teams, as well as Colorado Springs firefighters, responded to the trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space at about 4 p.m.

A member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department told Gazette news partner 11 News that the woman was found unconscious on Dry Creek Trail after an apparent fall. The woman was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

