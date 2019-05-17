Hikers found an injured, unconscious woman on a northwest Colorado Springs hiking trail Friday.
El Paso County Search and Rescue teams, as well as Colorado Springs firefighters, responded to the trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space at about 4 p.m.
A member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department told Gazette news partner 11 News that the woman was found unconscious on Dry Creek Trail after an apparent fall. The woman was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital.
Responding to Blodgett Peak Open Space in support of CSFD assisting an injured subject.— epcsar (@epcsar) May 17, 2019
Additional information was not immediately available.
