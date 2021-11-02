Colorado 67 is closed indefinitely after a tanker rolled over Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said.
State Patrol received calls about the crash around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The tanker rolled over near Mueller State Park at Mile Marker 64, troopers said. The tanker isn't leaking but contains sodium cyanide. Hazmat crews are in the area for containment. State Patrol had no information on whether there were any injuries.
Troopers said the highway will be closed for an extended period of time, with no estimated time to reopen.